The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, says international flights will resume in Nigeria on August 29, 2020.

The minister announced this at the media briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 on Monday, August 17.

The country's airspace was shut to non-essential flights in March in a bid to control the spread of the coronavirus disease.

However, domestic flights resumed in July with many also clamouring for the resumption of international flights.

Sirika said on Monday that international flights will first resume at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, before other airports across the country.

"In the beginning, there will be four flights into Lagos and four flights into Abuja daily," he said.

The minister said passengers must take a COVID-19 test wherever they're coming from very close to departure dates.

A portal will also be opened for passengers to pay for another COVID-19 test to be done eight days after arrival in Nigeria.

They will also fill in health questionnaires online, and hand them in at the point of entry, instead of filling the forms on the aircraft or on arrival.

Sirika noted that non-pharmaceutical measures including physical distancing, wearing of nose masks, washing of hands, and temperature checks will remain in place.

The minister said other protocols, procedures, and processes will be announced later.