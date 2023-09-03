I acquired private jets because God has blessed me richly - Bishop Oyedepo

Oyedepo, who is commonly regarded as the wealthiest pastor in Nigeria, has in his fleet four private jets, including Bombardier Challenger 604, Grumman Gulfstream I (G-159), Gulfstream IV (G-IV) and Gulfstream V (Gee-5).

Speaking on how he was able to acquire these jets, the Bishop said it was possible because God has blessed him richly.

The famous cleric said this in a recent sermon, where he also bragged that his church is now changing planes like bicycles because of God’s blessings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though God had revealed to him that he would fly in private jets, Oyedepo said he and his church never invested any human energy into realising it.

According to him ”God told us we are going to fly; if He left us to plan to fly, it won’t enter our budget in the next ten years. We are just changing planes like we change bicycles because His blessings make us rich and add no sorrow.

“We didn’t confess; we didn’t pray, pray for the plane to do what? They asked me, which kind of plane and I said any kind. I don’t know the name of any because I wasn’t shopping for it.”

On the Ark Project, Oyedepo said the church had not announced any offering in Canaanland or branches of the church, adding that people who pay their tithes don’t lack, stressing that tithe payment is biblical.

”The dollar-to-naira rate has tumbled and tumbled, but the blessings have tumbled too. There is no forex input from outside Nigeria on the Ark Project, yet there is no pressure on anybody.

ADVERTISEMENT