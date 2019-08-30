The Federal Government has taken delivery of a calibration aircraft worth $8.5m to be used for navigational aids across Nigerian airports.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika said the aircraft would help make Nigeria’s airspace safer.

On Thursday, August 29, 2019, the minister tweeted to announce the acquisition of the aircraft.

He said, “Just received new calibration aircraft for the country. (The) make is King Air 350i. Cost is $8.5m.

“The agony of contracting it to South Africa at about $500,000 every six months is over. Our airspace is safer. Thanks Mr. President, we started and finished during your regime.”

Explaining the usefulness of the aircraft, Sirika said, “The purpose of this aircraft is to calibrate our equipment and aids in the country for the purpose of flight operations. We used to have one in Nigeria but for the last two decades, we never had one.”

He added that the procurement of the aircraft was based on the fact that when the Abuja airport runway was being constructed, there was the need recalibrate all the landing aids at the time.

According to him, “This is to ensure they are working in perfect order.”

Sirika added that at that time Nigeria did not have the capability as a country.