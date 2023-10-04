ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FCTA, Israel to partner on agriculture, security, digital economy

News Agency Of Nigeria

Wike expressed a commitment to partner with Israel on information technology, particularly in the development of the planned Technology Village in Abuja.

Israeli-Ambassador-to-Nigeria-Mr-Michael-Freeman-and-Minister-of-the-Federal-Capital-Territory-Nyesom-Wike-when-the-ambassador-visited-the-minister-in-his-office-in-Abuja-on-Tuesday (Credit: NAN)
Israeli-Ambassador-to-Nigeria-Mr-Michael-Freeman-and-Minister-of-the-Federal-Capital-Territory-Nyesom-Wike-when-the-ambassador-visited-the-minister-in-his-office-in-Abuja-on-Tuesday (Credit: NAN)

Recommended articles

Wike stated this when he received the Israeli Ambassador to Nigeria, Michael Freeman, in his office in Abuja on Tuesday. He expressed a commitment to partner with Israel on information technology, particularly in the development of the planned Technology Village in Abuja.

The minister added that the climatic condition of Abuja city is also conducive for agricultural production.

“The climate here is good for agriculture, so I would like to partner with you to have a large technology driven farm to employ a lot of our youths.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It will be good if you can open that channel,” he said.

Wike also called for partnership to improve the security situation in the FCT, stressing that security was very crucial to enable people to do their businesses without fear.

“Let us work together to help us reduce some of the insecurity in FCT,” he added.

Earlier, Freeman offered to support the FCT minister in making Abuja a technology hub using Israeli expertise. He said that currently when people think about technology, Lagos always comes to mind, stressing the need to work together to build a technology-driven economy in the federal capital.

“I want to discuss with your team on using Israeli expertise to set up centres where people can learn about digital economy and build digital start-ups.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We will also be glad to work with you on agriculture in Nigeria to provide jobs. We will also work with you on digital economy, alternative energy and security.

“There are huge opportunities for us to work on,” he noted.

The ambassador invited the minister to visit Israel to discuss opportunities that could benefit all parties.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FCTA, Israel to partner on agriculture, security, digital economy

FCTA, Israel to partner on agriculture, security, digital economy

Adamawa Govt set to turn Kiri water dam into holiday resort - Commissioner

Adamawa Govt set to turn Kiri water dam into holiday resort - Commissioner

ECOWAS commences training of 75 youths on fisheries in Bauchi

ECOWAS commences training of 75 youths on fisheries in Bauchi

Pope Francis indicates openness to blessing same-sex unions

Pope Francis indicates openness to blessing same-sex unions

Seaman's sponsors Olojo festival 2023 in full cultural splendor

Seaman's sponsors Olojo festival 2023 in full cultural splendor

Kano Govt declares October 4 public holiday

Kano Govt declares October 4 public holiday

Kano Agro-pastoral Dev Project reserves ₦160m to vaccinate 1.8m livestock

Kano Agro-pastoral Dev Project reserves ₦160m to vaccinate 1.8m livestock

Ooni of Ife partners Chinese company to create 50,000 jobs for indigenes

Ooni of Ife partners Chinese company to create 50,000 jobs for indigenes

Face masks may be reintroduced as diphtheria spreads to 18 states including Lagos, FCT

Face masks may be reintroduced as diphtheria spreads to 18 states including Lagos, FCT

Pulse Sports

Newcastle defender ready to deny his son over Kylian Mbappe

Newcastle defender ready to deny his son over Kylian Mbappe

'It is racist' — Arsenal legend Thierry Henry slams Napoli's treatment of Osimhen

'It is racist' — Arsenal legend Thierry Henry slams Napoli's treatment of Osimhen

Osimhen’s Real Madrid moment slips by as Napoli's marksman avoids spot-kicks

Osimhen’s Real Madrid moment slips by as Napoli's marksman avoids spot-kicks

‘De Bruyne, Mbappe…’ — Super Eagles legend Jay Jay Okocha identifies players most similar to him today

‘De Bruyne, Mbappe…’ — Super Eagles legend Jay Jay Okocha identifies players most similar to him today

Liverpool fined ₦23m despite VAR scandal in Tottenham clash

Liverpool fined ₦23m despite VAR scandal in Tottenham clash

'Like Ketchup' — Super Falcons star Michelle Alozie borrows Ronaldo's line after scoring brace

'Like Ketchup' — Super Falcons star Michelle Alozie borrows Ronaldo's line after scoring brace

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sam Larry in police custody over Mohbad's death probe.

BREAKING: Sam Larry in police custody over Mohbad's death probe

Bakare made a suggestion to President Tinubu on how cassava can improve the value of the Naira [MIT News]

'For commodification of the naira, use cassava' [Pulse Explainer]

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

What Chicago State University documents reveal about Tinubu

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo [PMNews]

FG declares Monday public holiday to mark 63rd Independence anniversary