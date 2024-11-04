ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FCT Band A consumers plead with FG to lower high tariff to ease tough economy

News Agency Of Nigeria

The consumers said that Band A was okay because they enjoy constant power supply but the tariff is too high and they can't cope with the present situation.

Electricity-Tariff-Hike [Punch Newspapers]
Electricity-Tariff-Hike [Punch Newspapers]

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Band A customers are those who enjoy at least 20 hours of electricity daily and are expected to pay ₦209.5/KiloWatts per hour (KWh).

The consumers who live at Lugbe, Area 10, Apo resettlement area and environs spoke with NAN in Abuja on Sunday. They said that Band A was okay because they enjoy constant power supply but added that the tariff was too high so could not cope with the present situation.

Amen Odigie, a civil servant residing in Lugbe said that she found herself paying so much to enjoy power supply which was okay. Odigie said that what she paid for electricity in the two-bedroom flat she occupied was more than ₦30,000 in a month.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is really telling on me as what I earn as a salary cannot go anywhere with the present economic hardship in the country.

”I want to appeal to the government to review the high electricity tariff as this Band A is taking most of my income, ” she said.

Ugochukwu Okafor also residing in Lugbe said that the electricity tariff for Band A customers was too high. Okafor, a vulcaniser said that his income in a month could not pay for the Band A tariff. According to him, he wants the Federal Government to do something about the Band A tariff as it is too high, given the present hardship in the country.

Anita Adaje, a fashion designer residing in Apo resettlement, said that she used electricity a lot to run her business and with this Band-A tariff, she was not making any profit.

"When you bill customers so high, they will refuse to pay and this is really affecting my business.

ADVERTISEMENT

"My appeal is that government should look into this high tariff and do something about it, ” she added.

Festus Ogunbor, a printer in Area 10, said that he recharged more than ₦30,000 daily to run his printing machines. Ogunbor said that the high cost of electricity was affecting his business as he could no longer do much job.

"How much do I make that I have to be paying so much for electricity, please l want government to look into this high tariff as it is seriously affecting businesses and cost of living,” he stated.

Chidi Okeke, also a printer in Area 10, said that he had been finding it difficult to power his printing machines because of the high electricity tariff. Okeke said that the government should look for a way of reducing the high cost of electricity to boost businesses as well as encourage more Nigerians to go into business.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FCT Band A consumers plead with FG to lower high tariff to ease tough economy

FCT Band A consumers plead with FG to lower high tariff to ease tough economy

Reps member loses in-laws to gunmen’s attack

Reps member loses in-laws to gunmen’s attack

Only God, not political leaders, can save Nigeria from economic challenges - Cleric

Only God, not political leaders, can save Nigeria from economic challenges - Cleric

Fire destroys shops, goods worth millions in Ajah market, Lagos

Fire destroys shops, goods worth millions in Ajah market, Lagos

Troops rescue 4 farmers, kill 3 bandits in brutal operation

Troops rescue 4 farmers, kill 3 bandits in brutal operation

Kamala Harris vows to legalise marijuana if elected US president

Kamala Harris vows to legalise marijuana if elected US president

Obi clarifies stance on alleged ‘dismantling of churches’

Obi clarifies stance on alleged ‘dismantling of churches’

Atiku to Tinubu: 'Be humble enough to borrow my ideas to save Nigeria'

Atiku to Tinubu: 'Be humble enough to borrow my ideas to save Nigeria'

Disco reports ₦6bn loss after 12-day outage in Northern Nigeria

Disco reports ₦6bn loss after 12-day outage in Northern Nigeria

Pulse Sports

'Thank you Lookman' - Nigerians appreciate CAF POTY nominee for helping Osimhen get 'revenge' against Napoli

'Thank you Lookman' - Nigerians appreciate CAF POTY nominee for helping Osimhen get 'revenge' against Napoli

Victor Osimhen reaches out to ex-Super Eagles striker Ighalo after heartbreaking loss

Victor Osimhen reaches out to ex-Super Eagles striker Ighalo after heartbreaking loss

Our Happy Place: Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield become home owners

Our Happy Place: Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield become home owners

Heartbreak for Augustine Eguavoen as Super Eagles lose key defender to 'difficult injury' for 4 months

Heartbreak for Augustine Eguavoen as Super Eagles lose key defender to 'difficult injury' for 4 months

See humility — Fans compare N’Golo Kante to Vinicius Jr. after Al-Ittihad star stopped to clean up pitch in middle of a match

See humility — Fans compare N’Golo Kante to Vinicius Jr. after Al-Ittihad star stopped to clean up pitch in middle of a match

Ademola Lookman, Didier Drogba and Rowen Williams at 2024 Ballon d'Or: African stars ditch native attire for suits

Ademola Lookman, Didier Drogba and Rowen Williams at 2024 Ballon d'Or: African stars ditch native attire for suits

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Phone charging spots record high patronage in Jos amid blackout

Power outages boost demand for phone charging services in Jos, amid high fuel costs

President Tinubu and Minister Nyesom Wike [Ripples Nigeria]

Excited Wike announces Tinubu's approval of ₦10bn for Youth Empowerment in FCT

NAF airstrikes neutralise many terrorists in Borno. [Twitter:NAF]

NAF airstrikes eliminate scores of terrorists in Borno

President Bola Tinubu holds his first meeting with the FIRS chairman after his two weeks vacation. [X, formerly Twitter]

Northern govs told to embrace Tinubu's 'Tax Reform Bill'