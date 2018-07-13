Fayose lied about being assaulted - Ekiti Police command

news

The Ekiti state police command has faulted Governor Ayodele Fayose's claims that he was harassed and slapped by a policeman.

Caleb Ikechukwu, police spokesman in Ekiti told TheCable on Friday, July 13, 2018 said no policeman could have slapped Governor Fayose because of the respect the police has for the office of the governor.

The Police spokesman also faulted the governor's allegations about the state's police harassing members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on the instructions of the All progressive Congress, APC.

“No policeman can and will slap a sitting governor or deputy, they are our excellencies,” Ikechukwu said.

Police didn't withdraw Fayose and Eleka's details - Ekiti command

Narrating what happened, the command's spokesman said both PDP and APC wanted to have their rallies on the same date in Ado-Ekiti but the commissioner of police advised otherwise to prevent security breach in the state.

On the withdrawal of details allegations, Ikechukwu said those the security details of the governor and his deputy who is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were not withdrawn.

However, Ikechukwu noted that the police had ordered the withdrawal of security details of candidates but

“Police want to ensure a level playing ground for everybody, and we are withdrawing all security personnel from VIPs, and we will deploy them to areas they will be needed.

“We are not withdrawing our personnel from the governor and the deputy governor of the state. We respect them, and we can’t take away security from a sitting governor of a state,” he said.

30,000 police are to ensure safety across Ekiti

On the deployment of police officers in the state, Ikechukwu said the move is to ensure the safety of voters in the election.

“The deployment they’ve seen is to ensure their safety on the election day so that miscreant, hoodlums, thugs will not come to hijack the process.

“I want to assure you that the Nigerian police force is transparent. We are not a political body. Our men will not be on mask, and police officers posted to polling units will not carry arms, teargas,” Ikechukwu said.

The Ekiti command spokesperson however, that armed tactical teams were in strategic places to monitor the process.

“We will have our stationed tactical team for preemptive situations so that we will not be taken unaware, and that’s why you will see some of our men with arms and tear gas positioned at strategic places,” he said.

The governorship elections in Ekiti is scheduled to hold on Saturday, July 14, 2018.