ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

3 major reasons LG autonomy won't work according to Fayose

Bayo Wahab

Nigerians’ reactions to the development indicated that the development was a welcome idea, but Fayose does not share this sentiment.

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose.
Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose.

Recommended articles

On Thursday, July 11, 2024, the apex court ordered the Federal Government to henceforth pay allocations directly to the councils from the federation account.

This implies that state governors will no longer have access to allocations meant for local government development.

Interestingly, Nigerians’ reactions to the development indicated that the development was a welcome idea, but Fayose does not share this sentiment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on Sunday’s edition of Channels Television’s Politics Today on Sunday, July 14, 2024, maintained that the development would be counterproductive to the governance and administration of states by governors.

Here are three reasons the ex-governor believes LG autonomy won’t work.

Fayose believes the influence of state governors on the emergence of local government chairmen across the country will undermine the goal and purpose of local government autonomy.

Ayodele Fayose, former governor of Ekiti state.
Ayodele Fayose, former governor of Ekiti state. Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

He stressed that nobody from the grassroots can become a local government chairman without the support of a governor.

“I am not a lawyer. I am a politician and by God’s grace today, I am an elder statesman. While I love and do not believe that any government should take local government funds, may I say to you very clearly this evening that you cannot take the baby from the mother? There is nobody that can become council chairman without a governor. Anybody telling you otherwise is wasting his time,” he said.

Emphasising the relationship between governors and LG bosses, Fayose said the Federal Government “cannot take the baby from the mother.”

The ex-governor also explained that the oversight function of the State House of Assemblies over local government councils would hamper the independence of local councils.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fayose said, “Any council chairman who says ‘Money is coming to me, I will disrespect my governor’ the House of Assembly will tell you to go and disobey him inside your house. This is because you can never even be a council chairman without the governor standing up for you. The House of Assembly regulates your activities.

Another reason the Ekiti politician disapproved of the LG autonomy is the perceived tendency of local government officials to skip work. He believes autonomy will worsen their already poor attitude to work.

Fayose submitted that states should continue to run the affairs of LGAs because they are more effective in administrative performance than the local governments.

He said, “Go to the council meeting on Wednesday or Friday, you will not find 10% of the staff of the local government in the office. They don’t come. My name is Ayo Fayose and I want them to dispute this. They don’t come to work. When you make moves to bring them to book, both NULGE and all leaders of the local government will go and beg the governor.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They will be telling you, we will not vote for you. This is the way we operate at the local government. The state is more effective in administrative performance than the local government. At the local government, everybody comes to collect money. Even people have left some states. They live somewhere else and money just hit their accounts.”

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse Nigeria. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ogun Customs alerts public on health dangers of smuggled frozen poultry

Ogun Customs alerts public on health dangers of smuggled frozen poultry

3 major reasons LG autonomy won't work according to Fayose

3 major reasons LG autonomy won't work according to Fayose

Police ban IMN gatherings and planned Ashura procession in Kaduna

Police ban IMN gatherings and planned Ashura procession in Kaduna

'You can't take the baby from the mother' - Fayose reacts to LG autonomy verdict

'You can't take the baby from the mother' - Fayose reacts to LG autonomy verdict

Lagosians should expect morning drizzle, thunderstorms in other States from Monday

Lagosians should expect morning drizzle, thunderstorms in other States from Monday

'Breath of fresh air' - Gov Bago's reformation agenda in Niger gets crucial backing

'Breath of fresh air' - Gov Bago's reformation agenda in Niger gets crucial backing

'God is angry with Sanusi' - Kano youth react to fire outbreak at Emir's palace

'God is angry with Sanusi' - Kano youth react to fire outbreak at Emir's palace

Ganduje wants APC to take over in Anambra, Enugu, Abia

Ganduje wants APC to take over in Anambra, Enugu, Abia

Is Sanwo-Olu banning danfo, korope buses on Lagos roads? Gov's aide explains

Is Sanwo-Olu banning danfo, korope buses on Lagos roads? Gov's aide explains

Pulse Sports

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Latest Sports News & Updates

Latest Sports News &amp; Updates

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kaduna health workers suspend strike after reaching agreement with Govt

Kaduna health workers suspend strike after reaching agreement with Government

NiMet predicts 3-day thunderstorms, rains from Monday.

NiMet predicts 3-day thunderstorms, rains from Monday

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal. [TVC]

Gov Lawal urges Muslims to be devoted, says prayers will restore peace to Nigeria

Kaduna Police recover stolen car, take it to station for safekeeping

Kaduna Police recover stolen car from armed men, take it to station for safekeeping