Family of slain Kogi PDP women leader Abuh inaugurates foundation

Mrs Abuh, a former Women Leader of PDP in Ofu Local Government Area of Kogi was burnt alive in her house at Ochadamu Kogi on Nov. 18, 2019.

Salome Abuh, PDP women leader was burnt to death (Premium Times)

The family of the erstwhile Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Woman Leader in Kogi State, Salome Abuh, who was killed during the 2019 governorship election in the state, has inaugurated a foundation in her honour..

The foundation “Salome Acheju Abuh Foundation (SAAF)” was inaugurated at the 2nd Year Remember/Candle Light for the deceased, held on Thursday in Abuja.

Mrs Abuh, a former Women Leader of PDP in Ofu Local Government Area of Kogi was burnt alive in her house at Ochadamu Kogi on Nov. 18, 2019 shortly after the announcement of the results of the governorship election held in the state on Nov. 16, 2019.

The Widower of slain woman, Elder Simeon Abuh, speaking at the launch event, solicited support of all to enable the family achieve the belief, struggle and the cause for which Salome paid supreme price for Nigeria.

Abuh also solicited financial assistance to rebuild the family four houses that were burnt during the unfortunate incident.

He recalled how his late wife was burnt alive a day after her 60th birthday in their family house, stressing that the homelessness of the family still continue after two years of the unfortunate incident.

He appealed to the people of goodwill and corporate/humanitarian organisations to come to their aid, to enable them own their dream home again..

The houses according to him include a five bedrooms, estimated at N50M; four bedrooms, estimated at N45M; two number of three bedrooms, each estimated at N40M, and of the above in her place of burial too as a burial right.

He said that an account: Simeon Babani Seidu Abuh, No. 2006643090, domiciled in the Zenith Bank plc, has been dedicated for the purpose.

Abuh also reacted to the court judgment delivered at the High Court of Justice, Idah, Kogi State on March 23, where one Ocholi Edicha was arraigned and found guilty of five count charges with regard to killing of Salome, for which he was to serve 12 and a half years jail term.

“Is it possible for one person to commit such magnitude of destructions of life and properties in our compound and other key PDP stakeholders houses in the community within such a few hours?

“Kogi State Police Command paraded six boys, including Edicha who were said to have confessed to the crime.

“Surprisingly, five were charged for armed robbery and only Edicha became the murderer and arsonist. Police is our Friend, Police is their Friend,” Abuh said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the PDP Governors Forum at the event made a donate of N10 million to the foundation.

