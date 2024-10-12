ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ex-Governor's son dies in road accident in Kaduna

Nurudeen Shotayo

The deceased had an accident while travelling along the Kaduna-Zaria highway on Saturday evening.

Faisal Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi
Faisal Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi

Recommended articles

Faisal's death was confirmed by a family source who pleaded to remain anonymous because he wasn't authorised to speak on the tragic incident.

The source revealed that the deceased was involved in a fatal accident on the evening of Saturday, October 12, 2024.

It was gathered that the accident occurred along the Kaduna-Zaria highway and Faisal was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The accident occurred along the Kaduna-Zaria highway this evening. He was taken to an undisclosed hospital where he was declared dead. His father was at the hospital; his corpse has been conveyed home for burial arrangements,'' the source told Daily Trust.

The platform said the former Governor could not be reached for comments on the tragedy.

Markarfi governed Kaduna State for two terms between 1999 and 20007 before he was elected to represent Kaduna North Senatorial District in April 2007.

He also served as the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the same party under whose platform he was governor and senator.

His deceased son was a trained civil engineer, who attended the Kaduna International School and then proceeded to Adesoye College, Offa, Kwara State for his secondary education.

ADVERTISEMENT

Faisal did his undergraduate and master's degree programs at the University of Greenwich, London before enrolling for PhD at the same institution.

His death is the third in a series of similar tragic incidents involving prominent Nigerians this week.

On Sunday, a former Minister of Women's Affairs, Pauline Tallen, lost her only son while Fatima Kyari, the daughter of the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kolo Kyari, also passed away on Friday.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ex-Governor's son dies in road accident in Kaduna

Ex-Governor's son dies in road accident in Kaduna

Those who sold their votes suffering the most now - Embattled PDP chair, Damagum

Those who sold their votes suffering the most now - Embattled PDP chair, Damagum

Katsina Gov donates $10,000 for renovation of mosque in Niger Republic

Katsina Gov donates $10,000 for renovation of mosque in Niger Republic

France Trip: Tinubu free to go anywhere he likes - Presidency replies critics

France Trip: Tinubu free to go anywhere he likes - Presidency replies critics

EFCC declares chairman of Total Grace Oil, Akinduro wanted for alleged fraud

EFCC declares chairman of Total Grace Oil, Akinduro wanted for alleged fraud

Reps want to create Bola Tinubu University to teach Nigerian languages

Reps want to create Bola Tinubu University to teach Nigerian languages

Nigeria needs T-pain to make economic progress - Reno Omokri

Nigeria needs T-pain to make economic progress - Reno Omokri

FG begins construction of Gateway Inland Dry Port in Ogun

FG begins construction of Gateway Inland Dry Port in Ogun

Declare state of emergency on egg production in Nigeria - Poultry owners tell FG

Declare state of emergency on egg production in Nigeria - Poultry owners tell FG

Pulse Sports

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

Nigeria vs Libya: Fisayo is the new Okocha, another Boniface stinker among 3 things we learnt from Super Eagles triumph

Nigeria vs Libya: Fisayo is the new Okocha, another Boniface stinker among 3 things we learnt from Super Eagles triumph

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Aston Villa preparing harder for Man United visit than Bayern, says Emery

Aston Villa preparing harder for Man United visit than Bayern, says Emery

FG appeals to Gov Adeleke over $1.9m tax dispute with mining companies

FG appeals to Gov Adeleke over $1.9m tax dispute with mining companies

Shettima directs overhaul of road safety measures to reduce accidents [Presidency]

Shettima directs overhaul of road safety measures to reduce accidents

Ola Olukoyede. [Facebook]

You know your members who live above their means - EFCC boss tells pastors