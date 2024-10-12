Ex-Governor's son dies in road accident in Kaduna

Faisal's death was confirmed by a family source who pleaded to remain anonymous because he wasn't authorised to speak on the tragic incident.

The source revealed that the deceased was involved in a fatal accident on the evening of Saturday, October 12, 2024.

It was gathered that the accident occurred along the Kaduna-Zaria highway and Faisal was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead.

“The accident occurred along the Kaduna-Zaria highway this evening. He was taken to an undisclosed hospital where he was declared dead. His father was at the hospital; his corpse has been conveyed home for burial arrangements,'' the source told Daily Trust.

The platform said the former Governor could not be reached for comments on the tragedy.

Markarfi governed Kaduna State for two terms between 1999 and 20007 before he was elected to represent Kaduna North Senatorial District in April 2007.

He also served as the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the same party under whose platform he was governor and senator.

His deceased son was a trained civil engineer, who attended the Kaduna International School and then proceeded to Adesoye College, Offa, Kwara State for his secondary education.

Faisal did his undergraduate and master's degree programs at the University of Greenwich, London before enrolling for PhD at the same institution.

His death is the third in a series of similar tragic incidents involving prominent Nigerians this week.