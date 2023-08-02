ADVERTISEMENT
Ex-APC chairman appeals to Nigerians to give Tinubu more time to fix hardship

News Agency Of Nigeria

Nwoye also urged Nigerians to demand palliative from their immediate governments at state and local levels as they took part in monthly sharing of the federation allocation.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu [Presidency]

Nwoye made the appeal on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 in Enugu while speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the planned palliative programmes and initiatives cutting across the sectors and human endeavours in the country.

NAN reports that President Tinubu, on Monday, announced list of planned palliatives in his national broadcast.

The APC stalwart said that the president should be given benefit of doubt, adding that Nigerians should take things cool with the president as “he clearly understood the current situation”.

According to him, President Tinubu has done enormous research and brainstorming with his team to come out with the laudable palliative programmes and initiatives.

What the president needed from us now, as Nigerians, is to give him the benefit of doubt and be more patient with him.

“He also needed our encouragement, positive words and prayers for him to succeed with all his good and laudable intentions in terms of palliative programmes and initiatives which he enumerated on Monday.

“President Bola Tinubu has remained a focused and sensitive person all his life and he knows the pain and struggle Nigerians are going though.

“President Tinubu will be the last person to take Nigerians for granted, especially as they pass though some discomforts over the subsidy removal,” he said.

The former chairman, however, urged Nigerians to also look inward and see how much their state and local governments could do to cushion the situation by implementing palliative measures.

He urged Nigerians to also demand palliative from their immediate governments at state and local levels as they took part in monthly sharing of the federation allocation.

“Nigerians should not spare their states and local councils only to direct their needs to the Federal Government alone.

“States and local councils collect monthly federation allocation, which can be used to draw up and implement palliative programmes for Nigerians in their states and localities,” he added.

