Envoy wants Tinubu to deepen Nigeria-Bangladeshi relations

News Agency Of Nigeria

Mr Masudur Rahman, Bangladeshi High Commissioner to Nigeria has urged the President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu to strengthen extant bilateral relations between both countries when the new government comes on board.

Mr Masudur Rahman, Bangladesh High Commissioner to Nigeria

Rahman told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that the election that produced Tinubu was a huge moment for Africa’s biggest democracy.

“The election was a huge moment for Nigeria, a country which is one of the largest democracies in the world.

”Nigeria is also the largest in Africa in terms of democratic norms and practices and also the largest economy of Africa.

“So, we are very positive about the development that has taken shape through the election, concretising the hopes and aspirations of the Nigerian people,” he said.

The envoy congratulated Tinubu for his victory at the polls while calling for more bilateral engagements between both strategic countries.

“I congratulate Tinubu and we are very positive about the future growth and potentials with the arrival of the new government, ” Rahman said.

He said Bangladesh would continue to explore areas of mutual interest between both countries.

News Agency Of Nigeria

