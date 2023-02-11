ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Enugu residents reject old naira notes despite Supreme Court order

News Agency Of Nigeria

Residents of Enugu on Saturday started rejecting the old naira notes for transactions, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Enugu residents reject old naira notes despite Supreme Court order.
Enugu residents reject old naira notes despite Supreme Court order.
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Mr George Nweze, a resident of Awkunanaw in Enugu South Local Government Area (LGA), told NAN that he observed the situation when he gave a bus driver old N500 which he rejected.

“I was surprised that the driver rejected the old note because I thought he could easily use it to buy fuel. He flatly rejected it,” Nweze said.

A petty trader, Mrs Marta Chukwu, also said that she went to buy provision with old naira notes, totalling N25,000, but this was rejected by her regular customer.

Chukwu said her customer declined to collect the notes from her, insisting that he stopped collecting old notes since on Friday.

“What saved me was that the person who sells recharge cards mercifully collected the notes from me, if not, I would have lost N25,000 just like that,” she said.

NAN observed that even tricycle operators now ask intending passengers if they have new notes before boarding.

Mr John Nwabueze, a civil servant, said he paid old notes to a taxi driver while going to work on Friday but while coming back in the evening things changed.

The rejection actually started (yesterday) evening because I paid with old notes in the morning while going to work.

“In the evening when I boarded a bus, the driver said anyone with old notes should come down,” he said.

Speaking to NAN, a tricycle operator, Mr Ejike Ogbodo, said the problem started when an NNPC mega station around town started refusing old notes, insisting on new notes or transfer.

“We queued to buy fuel yesterday at the NNPC mega station and they refused to collect old notes from us; so, we decided not to be collecting old notes again,” Ogbodo said.

A resident, Mrs Maryline Ugwu, also claimed that her bank refused to collect old notes from her and she became confused.

A member of staff of one of the commercial banks in the city, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said it was possible that the bank refused to collect old notes.

“It is possible because we have not received any official directive from the CBN on the next line of action,” he said.

However, at Mayor market, Agbani road, some market women still collected old notes as a last resort.

A vegetable seller, Mrs Anthonia Ede, said she had no option than to collect anything that comes her way.

“I collect anyone I see,” she said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Currency swap will benefit all Nigerians – CBN

Currency swap will benefit all Nigerians – CBN

APC campaign council explains media attacks on Tinubu

APC campaign council explains media attacks on Tinubu

UTME: JAMB registers 1.1m candidates, warns against extortion

UTME: JAMB registers 1.1m candidates, warns against extortion

We’ll continue collecting old naira notes for transactions – Ibadan traders

We’ll continue collecting old naira notes for transactions – Ibadan traders

One killed at PDP’s rally in Jigawa – Police

One killed at PDP’s rally in Jigawa – Police

Enugu residents reject old naira notes despite Supreme Court order

Enugu residents reject old naira notes despite Supreme Court order

Niger Govt drags FG to Supreme Court over new naira notes redesign

Niger Govt drags FG to Supreme Court over new naira notes redesign

How dismissed palace guard lured lady seeking Zazzau Emir’s support

How dismissed palace guard lured lady seeking Zazzau Emir’s support

Gunmen kill 3 policemen in Anambra community

Gunmen kill 3 policemen in Anambra community

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Eunice Dwumfour, a 30-year-old councilwoman in Sayreville, NJ, was fatally shot outside her home Wednesday night. SayervilleGOP Source: New York Post.

Nigerian pastor's wife dies in U.S. after getting shot 12 times

Supreme Court suspends CBN deadline on naira notes swap. (Channels TV)

Supreme Court suspends CBN deadline on naira notes swap

Nigeria's new naira notes

BREAKING: El-Rufai, Matawalle, Bello drag FG to court over new Naira

Supreme Court suspends CBN deadline on naira notes swap. (Channels TV)

Cash Swap: Despite Supreme Court judgement, CBN counts down to Feb 10 deadline