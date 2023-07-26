Emir of Ilorin congratulates Etsu Tsagari at 68

Sulu-Gambari described the Etsu Kpotwa as a forthright ruler, who had been living his life as a successful entrepreneur, farmer and lover of his people and beyond.

This is contained in a goodwill message by the Emir’s spokesman, Mallam Abdulazeez Arowona, in Ilorin on Wednesday, stressing that the celebrant remained an exceptional leader.

Sulu-Gambari, who is also the Chairman, Kwara Council of Chiefs, noted that the celebrant had over the years contributed immensely to the economic and social development of the ancient town of Tsaragi.

He said that on behalf of the entire members of the State Traditional Rulers Council, they celebrated his good works and urged him to continue with his qualitative initiatives of mentoring younger generations.

The emir lauded the efforts of Etsu Kpotwa in the propagation of moral and religious obligations in the community, especially in the ongoing construction of Tsaragi Central Mosque, to meet the people’s needs.

Sulu-Gambari also commended the Etsu Kpotwa for all the good works that he had been doing for Tsaragi Emirate, and urged him to continue, saying: “you are indeed a blessing to Tsaragi Emirate, Kwara and Nigeria in general.

He prayed for Almighty Allah to grant the traditional ruler sound health and a continuous peaceful reign on the throne.