ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Emir of Ilorin congratulates Etsu Tsagari at 68

News Agency Of Nigeria

He prayed for Almighty Allah to grant the traditional ruler sound health and a continuous peaceful reign on the throne.

Emir of Ilorin appreciates Kwara people's support during Sallah, Durbar. [Twitter:Okiki]
Emir of Ilorin appreciates Kwara people's support during Sallah, Durbar. [Twitter:Okiki]

Recommended articles

Sulu-Gambari described the Etsu Kpotwa as a forthright ruler, who had been living his life as a successful entrepreneur, farmer and lover of his people and beyond.

This is contained in a goodwill message by the Emir’s spokesman, Mallam Abdulazeez Arowona, in Ilorin on Wednesday, stressing that the celebrant remained an exceptional leader.

Sulu-Gambari, who is also the Chairman, Kwara Council of Chiefs, noted that the celebrant had over the years contributed immensely to the economic and social development of the ancient town of Tsaragi.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that on behalf of the entire members of the State Traditional Rulers Council, they celebrated his good works and urged him to continue with his qualitative initiatives of mentoring younger generations.

The emir lauded the efforts of Etsu Kpotwa in the propagation of moral and religious obligations in the community, especially in the ongoing construction of Tsaragi Central Mosque, to meet the people’s needs.

Sulu-Gambari also commended the Etsu Kpotwa for all the good works that he had been doing for Tsaragi Emirate, and urged him to continue, saying: “you are indeed a blessing to Tsaragi Emirate, Kwara and Nigeria in general.

He prayed for Almighty Allah to grant the traditional ruler sound health and a continuous peaceful reign on the throne.

Sulu-Gambari, however, appealed to the people of Tsaragi town, both indigenes and non-indigenes, to continue to pray for Etsu Kpotwa, in order for him to achieve more for the community.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FRSC begins clampdown on vehicles with concealed number plates

FRSC begins clampdown on vehicles with concealed number plates

FG completes 500,000 cubic metre water scheme in Ogoniland

FG completes 500,000 cubic metre water scheme in Ogoniland

President Tinubu sends ECOWAS mission to Niger Republic

President Tinubu sends ECOWAS mission to Niger Republic

Tinubu encourages Super Falcons ahead of important World Cup match

Tinubu encourages Super Falcons ahead of important World Cup match

Gov Adeleke appoints Bamikole Omishore as Special Adviser

Gov Adeleke appoints Bamikole Omishore as Special Adviser

Nigerians can now pay locally on Google Play Store with Verve

Nigerians can now pay locally on Google Play Store with Verve

Do more urgently to help masses – Retiree tells FG

Do more urgently to help masses – Retiree tells FG

FG to deepen ties with China, France, on climate change, investments

FG to deepen ties with China, France, on climate change, investments

Bauchi govt confirms 2 Diphtheria deaths

Bauchi govt confirms 2 Diphtheria deaths

Pulse Sports

Super Falcons: Blow for Nigeria as Oshoala is set to miss Australia clash

Super Falcons: Blow for Nigeria as Oshoala is set to miss Australia clash

Explained: Can Lionel Messi still win the MLS Golden Boot?

Explained: Can Lionel Messi still win the MLS Golden Boot?

Ronaldo vs Messi: Fashion icon Kim Kardashian picks the GOAT

Ronaldo vs Messi: Fashion icon Kim Kardashian picks the GOAT

5 things to know about Canada’s Quinn, the FIFA World Cup’s first transgender and non-binary player

5 things to know about Canada’s Quinn, the FIFA World Cup’s first transgender and non-binary player

Messi: Diddy, DJ Khaled turn up as GOAT scores 2 goals for Inter Miami in 4-0 win against Atlanta United

Messi: Diddy, DJ Khaled turn up as GOAT scores 2 goals for Inter Miami in 4-0 win against Atlanta United

Tobi Amusan: How Nigerian hurdler made World Record history a year ago

Tobi Amusan: How Nigerian hurdler made World Record history a year ago

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Joy Bishara and her lover. [Daily Trust]

Chibok girl who escaped Boko Haram abduction in 2014 is getting married in US

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was sworn in on Monday, May 29, 2023. [Presidency]

50 days without ministers, what happened to hitting the ground running? [Editor's Opinion]

President Bola Tinubu

Tinubu vows to deploy state power to enhance national security

Pic From Left, An In-law of the deceased, Mr Femi Awokoya, also an In-law, Mr Babatunde Fashola, his Wife and Daughter of the deceased, Abimbola, Wife of Lagos Governor, Mrs, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu and Wife of the Lagos Deputy Governor, Mrs Remi Hamzat at the wake Keep and night of tribute of Madam Edith Dibofu, in Lagos, [Wednesday (19/07/2023),Wasiu Zubair/NAN]

Fashola, others extol late mother-in-law’s virtues