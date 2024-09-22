Emeka Offor Foundation donates ₦200m, ₦38m worth items to Borno flood victims

The donation was announced in a statement on Saturday after a high-profile commiseration visit to the Borno Government in Maiduguri.

Apart from the ₦200 million, units of Maama Kits and 20 units of Midwifery kits valued at ₦38 million were also donated.

The visit provided first-hand insights into the scale of the disaster and the immediate needs of the affected population.

The SEOF delegation was led by retired AIG, Chris Ezike, who joined forces with the Governor of Anambra, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo on the sympathy visit.

“The Sir Emeka Offor Foundation, known for its dedication to empowering the vulnerable and less privileged in society, has once again demonstrated its deepest commitment to humanitarian causes.

“This substantial donation is set to make a profound impact on the lives of those affected by the flood disaster.

“The Sir Emeka Offor Foundation stands firmly with the people of Borno State during this challenging period. Our donation is more than just material support; it is a message of hope and solidarity.

“We are committed to working closely with the Borno State Government to ensure that these resources reach those who need them most.

“Our Foundation believes in the resilience of the human spirit, and we are confident that together, we can overcome this adversity and build a stronger, more resilient community.”

Governor Soludo, in his address, was quoted as expressing deep sympathy for the people of Borno State, saying that Nigerians must stand united in times of adversity.

“The resilience of the Borno people in the face of numerous challenges is truly inspiring.

“This natural disaster tests our collective strength, but I am confident that with support from all quarters, Borno will not only recover but emerge stronger.

“Our hearts go out to every family affected by this calamity, and we pledge our continued support in whatever capacity we can offer,” Soludo said.

