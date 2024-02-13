ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu asks Interpol to arrest 3 men over $6.23m fraud linked to Emefiele

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Interpol is expected to apprehend and repatriate the suspects.

Former CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, has been under probe since President Bola Tinubu assumed office in 2023 [Nosa Asemota]
The request was in connection with their alleged conspiracy and forging of documents in the name of ex-president Muhammadu Buhari to steal the sum of $6.23 million in cash from the CBN.

A document obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday put the names of Odoh Eric Ocheme, who is a staff of the CBN, Adamu Abubakar and Imam Abubakar on the list sent to the Interpol.

The request was made by the Office of the Special Investigator appointed by President Bola Tinubu to investigate the CBN, related entities and other key government business entitles.

NAN reports that the government had been granted an application of warrant filed before a Federal High Court in Abuja for the arrest of the three people.

The three people are to be arrested and arraigned before the court on or before May 7, 2024.

The Interpol is expected to apprehend and repatriate the suspects, who are at large, from any of the Interpol members states to which they may have flown.

NAN reports that Boss Mustapha, a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), on Tuesday testified at an Abuja High Court that former President Buhari's signature was forged to withdraw the said $6.23 million from the CBN.

Mustapha, who testified in the trial of former CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, said he knew nothing about the withdrawal of the money for the payment of foreign observers for the 2023 general elections.

He said it was the responsibility of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to deal with issues of election observers.

An official of the CBN had on Monday told the court that the amount was given out in cash. He said it was given to an official from the office of the SGF following approvals by former president Buhari and Emefiele.

News Agency Of Nigeria

