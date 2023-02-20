Elections: Vote wisely, shun violence, MURIC urges Muslims

Abdullahi, who was represented by the state Secretary of MURIC, Mr Salihu Abdulmalik, said the group had the obligation to encourage Muslims in the state to come out en mass and vote during the elections.

”It is our duty to call on Muslims in the state to come out en mass and vote for candidates of their choice, especially people of proven integrity to represent us at various levels of government.

”Let me reiterate here that Allah hates violence and other related vices in our attempt to elect leaders.

”We, must therefore, distance ourselves from being employed as thugs and agents of election violence against what pleases our creator,” he said.

Abdullahi enjoined them to go to polling units on election day, cast their votes peacefully and allow democracy takes its course.

”Again, as Muslims, we are very much aware that Allah enthrones leaders, hence the need to avoid ‘it must be me’ or ‘it must be my candidate’ syndrome.

”We must be patient and allow Allah’s will prevail in all that we do, including the electoral process,” he said.

The chairman also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure transparent and smooth electoral process.

He said it was expedient that INEC make the outcome of the election acceptable to all stakeholders.

“INEC must endeavor to be an impartial umpire in line with the core mandate and law establishing it,” the MURIC chairman added.

He also enjoined INEC officials and adhoc staff to fear God and do the right thing to avoid chaos, mayhem and anarchy.

He called on security agents to watch out for mischief makers, vote buyers and perpetrators of electoral offences to ensure a hitch free process.

Abdullahi appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to direct Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele to ensure more circulation of the new Naira notes to ease the current hardship experienced by Nigerians.

”Honestly, Nigerians are currently going through difficult times arising from paucity of cash, as well as scarcity and high cost of petroleum products.