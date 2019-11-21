Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has been appointed as the head of the ad-hoc committee that will look into ownership of electricity distribution companies in the country.

The governor was appointed on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at the meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC).

Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha announced the committee’s decision to appoint El-Rufai to chair the committee after the meeting.

He disclosed that the National Council on Privatisation and Bureau of Public Procurement would also serve on the committee.

Details later…