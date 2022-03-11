Ekiti govt distributes 2,500 free JAMB forms to students

She observed that despite the huge financial implications of this educational programme, government would not relent in evolving good strategies to bequeath a remarkable legacy of functional and qualitative education to the future leaders.

The governor’s wife therefore expressed hope that the beneficiaries would reward the state government by preparing adequately for the examination and have outstanding results.

“You will recall that this administration distributed 3000 forms in 2019, 2000 in 2020 and 2500 in 2021 to students who met the criteria for the free form,” Mrs Fayemi added.

Also, the State Commissioner for Education Science and Technology, Dr Bimpe Aderiye, lauded the government’s selfless services most especially in Education sector through scholarship programmes and motivating excellence among students.

A representative of the state Agency for Adult and Non Formal Education, Mrs Jolu Adejuwon said the eligible indigent student were selected, who ad six credit pass at not more than a sitting either in NECO or WASSCE.

She urged the beneficiaries to maximize the opportunity to gain admission into their preferred Higher institution of learning and shun all forms of malpractices during the examination.