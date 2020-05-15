The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has donated a building forfeited by Diezani Alison-Madueke, a former minister of petroleum, as an isolation centre.

TheCable reports that the property, which consists of six flats of three bedrooms and a boys’ quarter, was handed over to Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday, May 15.

Alison-Madueke had forfeited the building in 2017 following an order of a Federal High Court in Lagos.

Mohammed Rabo, Lagos zonal head of the EFCC, said the gesture is part of the commission’s social responsibility in the fight against the coronavirus.

EFCC donates Diezani building to Lagos (TheCable)

Rabo asked the Lagos state government not to hesitate to call on the commission should the need arise.

Lagos, the epicenter of Nigeria’s COVID-19 outbreak with the most confirmed cases, needs all the bed spaces it can get.

The governor thanked the commission for paying attention to the efforts of the state government to contain COVID 19, promising that the property would be put to good use.

He added that “part of the challenges we have been facing is getting isolation centres for COVID-19 patients. We will go round the facility to see what we can do to improve on it.”

Nigeria has reported 5,162 COVID-19 cases as of May 14, with 1,180 recoveries and 167 deaths.

Diezani, who fled to the UK as soon as Muhammadu Buhari defeated Goodluck Jonathan to become president in 2015, has been under investigation for alleged corruption since she left office.

Several choice property in Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt, have also been linked to her.