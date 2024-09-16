ADVERTISEMENT
EFCC detains 5 suspected Chinese nationals over illegal mining

Oyewale stated that the arrests followed credible intelligence on foreign mining companies' illicit activities in Eket and Ibeno Local Government Areas of Akwa Ibom.

Dele Oyewale, EFCC Spokesperson, said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

He said the arrests were made by the Special Task Force on Illegal Mining at the Commission’s Zonal office in Uyo.

“The five arrested Chinese suspects are Zhon Qinping, apprehended on 10 September, and Li Yi, Xie Bin, Chen Mou Zhou, and Chen Zeng, arrested on 29 August.

“They were arrested at an illegal mining site, where a mineral suspected to be ilmenite, a titanium-iron oxide mineral, was being extracted.

“The suspects will face charges in court once investigations are concluded,” Oyewale said.

