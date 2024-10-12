EFCC declares chairman of Total Grace Oil, Akinduro wanted for alleged fraud

The commission’s Spokesman, Dele Oyewale, said this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

Oyewale said that Akinduro allegedly obtained money under false pretence and committed stealing by conversion.

“The public is hereby notified that Bolaji Henry Akinduro is wanted by the EFCC in an alleged case of obtaining money under false pretence and stealing by conversion.

”Akinduro is the executive chairman of Total Grace Oil and Gas Investment Limited.

“He is 51, is an indigene of Ondo State, and his last known address is 272, Patience Coker Street, Ajose Adeogun, Victoria Island, Lagos State.

“Anybody with useful information as to his whereabouts should please contact the commission,” Oyewale said

He said that the commission could be reached through its Ibadan, Uyo, Sokoto, Maiduguri, Benin, Makurdi, Kaduna, Ilorin, Enugu, Kano, Lagos, Gombe, Port Harcourt or Abuja offices.