EFCC chairman Bawa hospitalised after collapsing at public event

Samson Toromade

Bawa suddenly collapsed and was assisted by other guests at the event

EFCC chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa
EFCC chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa [Twitter/@officialEFCC]

The chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, slumped at a public event on Thursday, September 16, 2021.

The 41-year-old was giving a speech at the National Identity Day celebration in Abuja when the incident happened.

He suddenly collapsed and was assisted by other guests, including the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami.

He was then rushed out of the event hall to receive medical treatment, with no details revealed yet as to the nature of his condition.

President Muhammadu Buhari appointed Bawa head of the EFCC in February, the youngest to ever lead the anti-graft agency.

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade

