Oba of Benin wants Edo people to fast, pray for 2 weeks after peaceful election

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Oba said there is a need to give gratitude to God for the peaceful 2024 gubernatorial election and protection from evil.

The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II.
A statement by Chief Stanley Obamwonyi, Esere of Benin on Tuesday, quoted the Oba as inviting all sons and daughters of Benin Kingdom, indigenes, and non-indigenes in Edo State to participate.

“From September 26 to October 9, 2024, fasting will take place daily from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. ”

The Oba said there was a need to give gratitude to God for the peaceful 2024 gubernatorial election and protection from evil.

He said there was also the need to ask God for a bountiful harvest and peace in homes, families, and the state.

