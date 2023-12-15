ECOWAS suspends Niger following December 10 summit decision

The decision was reached during the summit of heads of state and government held on Sunday in Abuja.

A statement released by the regional organization revealed that, up until the 64th ordinary session held on December 10, 2023, the Conference of Heads of State and Government viewed the situation in Niger as a coup attempt.

During this time, Mohamed Bazoum was still considered the President of the Republic of Niger and the Head of State. Consequently, Niger was not suspended from ECOWAS’ decision-making bodies, and members of Bazoum’s government were authorised to represent Niger in ECOWAS’ statutory meetings.

However, the summit on December 10 acknowledged that Mohamed Bazoum’s government had effectively been ousted by a military coup. As a result, the statement declared, "Accordingly, beginning from Dec. 10, 2023, Niger is suspended from all decision-making bodies of ECOWAS until constitutional order is restored in the country."

During the leaders’ meeting in Abuja, ECOWAS urged the military junta of Niger, which seized power in a coup on July 26, to release the ousted president Mohamed Bazoum. The lifting of sanctions imposed on the country was proposed in exchange for Bazoum's release.