BREAKING: ECOWAS re-elects Tinubu as chairman for another year

Nurudeen Shotayo

Tinubu was first elected Chairman of ECOWAS in Guinea-Bissau in July 2023, a few weeks after assuming office as Nigeria's President.

President Bola Tinubu at the 65th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS in Abuja [Sodiq Adelakun/Channels TV.]
President Bola Tinubu at the 65th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS in Abuja [Sodiq Adelakun/Channels TV.]

Tinubu was re-elected at the 65th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government held at the Presidential Villa in Nigeria’s Abuja capital on Sunday, July 7, 2024.

The President's current tenure will elapse on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, one year after he took the leadership of the Community following his unanimous endorsement by Heads of State and Government at the 63rd Ordinary Session in Bissau, Guinea-Bissau capital, in 2023.

In his acceptance speech, Tinubu said, “I have accepted to continue to deliver on this service with the great men and women on this democratic journey, to serve our interest and build democratic values on the structure we inherited.”

President Bola Tinubu at the ECOWAS Summit in Guinea-Bissau. [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu at the ECOWAS Summit in Guinea-Bissau. [Presidency]

Earlier in his opening remark at the summit, the President urged ECOWAS members to make financial commitments to help in the campaign to rid the region of terrorism and other violent crimes.

“As we move to operationalise the ECOWAS Standby Force (ESF) in combating terrorism, I must emphasise that the success of this plan requires not only strong political will but also substantial financial resources,” he told the gathering.

“We must therefore ensure that we meet the expectations and recommendations set forth by our ministers of defence and finance in order to counter the insecurity and stabilise our region. Member states must make extra commitments to providing resources for stabilising the region,” he said.

