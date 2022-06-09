Ebonyi Govt House photographer abducted, kidnappers demand N50m ransom

“I was kidnapped today, June 8 while returning to Abakaliki from Aba and I had some people in my car.

“Right now, they (kidnappers) are demanding N50 million as ransom, which I do not know how and when I can get such money. Please, I need help,” he told fellow journalists over the phone.

When contacted, the spokesman of the Ebonyi Police Command, SP Chris Anyanwu, advised the victim to be calm with his abductors.