Dr Bello appointed chairman of Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) by Tinubu

News Agency Of Nigeria

Bello was a consummate professional with more than 25 years of work experience in consulting, financial services and academia.

President Bola Tinubu. [X:@ARISEtv]

This is contained in a statement by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, on Thursday in Abuja. Ngelale said that Bello was a consummate professional with more than 25 years of work experience in consulting, banking, law enforcement, financial services and academia.

He said that the President anticipated the new Chairman would lead the Bureau with utmost integrity toward the realisation of its mandate of maintaining high standards of public morality in the conduct of government business.

Ngelale said Tinubu expected the new appointee to ensure that the actions and behaviour of public officers conform to the highest standards of morality and accountability.

Dr Bello appointed chairman of Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) by Tinubu

