DPO killed in gun attack at Zamfara military checkpoint

Segun Adeyemi

The police have urged the relevant authorities to hold those responsible accountable and ensure that such incidents do not occur again.

A heavily armed military convoy of the Nigerian Army pass through a checkpoint. [Getty Images]

The incident occurred on Wednesday, August 28, in the Danmarke area of Bukkuyum Local Government Area.

According to ASP Yazid Abubakar, the spokesperson for the Zamfara State Police Command, SP Liman was on his way to Birnin Kebbi to attend a monthly conference when he was stopped by military personnel attached to Operation Hadarin Daji (OPHD).

Despite identifying himself as a police officer, Liman was shot in the head by a soldier identified as Hassan, leading to his instant death.

In a statement issued on Thursday, August 29, the Zamfara State Police Command condemned the unprovoked attack and called for an immediate and thorough investigation.

READ ALSO: Soldier arrested after warning shot kills 16-year-old boy in Zaria

"The circumstances surrounding this heinous crime are alarming and unacceptable," said Abubakar, according to Daily Trust.

"We condemn this unprovoked attack in the strongest possible terms and demand a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident."

The police also criticised the military's actions, calling them a "clear violation of the rules of engagement and the principles of inter-agency cooperation."

They urged the relevant authorities to hold those responsible accountable and ensure such incidents do not occur in the future.

The Zamfara State Police Command extended its condolences to SP Halliru Liman's family and colleagues and vowed to pursue justice for the fallen officer.

Segun Adeyemi

