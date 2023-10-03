ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

DMO offers ₦150bn Sukuk bond for subscription at ₦1,000 per unit

News Agency Of Nigeria

DMO stated that the Ijarah Sukuk was backed by the full faith and credit of the Federal Government.

Debt-management-office (Credit: Google)
Debt-management-office (Credit: Google)

Recommended articles

According to a statement by the DMO, the Sukuk is issued by Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) Roads Sukuk Company PLC, on behalf of the Federal Government. It said that the Sukuk were offered at ₦1,000 per unit, subject to a minimum subscription of ₦10,000 and in multiples of ₦1,000 thereafter.

“Rental payment is made half-yearly, and bullet repayment is done on the date of maturity.

“Proceeds will be used solely for the construction and rehabilitation of key road projects and bridges across the six geopolitical zones of the country,” the DMO said.

ADVERTISEMENT

It added that the Ijarah Sukuk was backed by the full faith and credit of the Federal Government.

“It qualifies as securities in which trustees can invest under the Trustee Investment Act.

“Qualifies as government securities within the meaning of Company Income Tax Act and Personal Income Tax Act for tax exemption for pension funds among other investors.

“To be listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited and FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited, ” it added.

It added that the Ijarah Sukuk was classified as liquid asset by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and certified by the Financial Regulation Advisory Council of Experts of the CBN.

ADVERTISEMENT

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Sukuk is a Sharia-compliant instrument that represents the interests of the owner in an asset or pool of assets. It ensures that every financial activity is backed by real economic activity, is usually linked to specific infrastructure projects.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

DMO offers ₦150bn Sukuk bond for subscription at ₦1,000 per unit

DMO offers ₦150bn Sukuk bond for subscription at ₦1,000 per unit

Vice Chancellor denies bandits attack on Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto

Vice Chancellor denies bandits attack on Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto

Peter Obi hails Soludo over renaming Anambra airport after Chinua Achebe

Peter Obi hails Soludo over renaming Anambra airport after Chinua Achebe

Troops arrest 12 suspects over murder of herdsman in Plateau

Troops arrest 12 suspects over murder of herdsman in Plateau

AfDB reiterates commitment to fund construction of Abidjan to Lagos highway

AfDB reiterates commitment to fund construction of Abidjan to Lagos highway

EFCC obtains warrant to arrest Diezani, begins extradition process

EFCC obtains warrant to arrest Diezani, begins extradition process

NDLEA developing new strategies to stop production of illicit drugs - Marwa

NDLEA developing new strategies to stop production of illicit drugs - Marwa

Babies born with teeth normal, not witchcraft - Pediatric dentist

Babies born with teeth normal, not witchcraft - Pediatric dentist

What Chicago State University documents reveal about Tinubu

What Chicago State University documents reveal about Tinubu

Pulse Sports

Liverpool fined ₦23m despite VAR scandal in Tottenham clash

Liverpool fined ₦23m despite VAR scandal in Tottenham clash

'Like Ketchup' — Super Falcons star Michelle Alozie borrows Ronaldo's line after scoring brace

'Like Ketchup' — Super Falcons star Michelle Alozie borrows Ronaldo's line after scoring brace

Super Eagles: Iwobi and Moffi return, Bashiru a new addition as Peseiro calls up 25 players for Saudi Arabia and Mozambique friendly games

Super Eagles: Iwobi and Moffi return, Bashiru a new addition as Peseiro calls up 25 players for Saudi Arabia and Mozambique friendly games

You Sabi: Vardy hails Ndidi in Pidgin for Leicester Player of the Match award

You Sabi: Vardy hails Ndidi in Pidgin for Leicester Player of the Match award

Napoli vs Real Madrid: Fans fear for safety of Osimhen and other players as earthquake reportedly hit Naples

Napoli vs Real Madrid: Fans fear for safety of Osimhen and other players as earthquake reportedly hit Naples

Ronaldo did not chase me out of Al Nassr — Vincent Aboubakar

Ronaldo did not chase me out of Al Nassr — Vincent Aboubakar

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bakare made a suggestion to President Tinubu on how cassava can improve the value of the Naira [MIT News]

'For commodification of the naira, use cassava' [Pulse Explainer]

Sam Larry in police custody over Mohbad's death probe.

BREAKING: Sam Larry in police custody over Mohbad's death probe

Gov Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State. [Channels TV]

Ogun Govt cancels Independence Day celebrations 'to reflect the mood of the nation'

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo [PMNews]

FG declares Monday public holiday to mark 63rd Independence anniversary