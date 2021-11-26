RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Diezani loses N16.4 billion jewelry collection to FG again in Appeal Court

Authors:

Samson Toromade

Diezani says the jewelry collection was acquired legitimately, with some also gifted to her.

Diezani Alison-Madueke
Diezani Alison-Madueke

The Lagos Division of the Court of Appeal has upheld a ruling to forfeit N16.4 billion ($40 million) worth of jewelry seized from former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, to the Federal Government.

Recommended articles

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) seized 2,149 pieces of jewelry and a customised gold iPhone from the former official's Abuja residence during investigations into her alleged corrupt activities while in government.

Jewelry seized from former minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke [EFCC]
Jewelry seized from former minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke [EFCC] Pulse Nigeria

The Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos had ordered the final forfeiture of the items to the government in a September 2019 ruling, but the defendant contested it and filed an appeal.

The Court of Appeal has now rejected the former minister's application, dismissing it as unsubstantive in a ruling delivered on Friday, November 26, 2021.

Diezani's failed argument at the lower and appellate courts was that the jewelry collection was acquired legitimately, with some items also gifted to her.

She said the EFCC's seizure of her collection violated her constitutional right to own property, and to appropriate them at her discretion.

The forfeited items include 419 bangles, 315 rings, 304 earrings, 267 necklaces, 189 wristwatches, and dozens of pendants, brooches, and cufflinks.

Jewelry seized from former minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke [EFCC]
Jewelry seized from former minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke [EFCC] Pulse Nigeria

Diezani served in three ministerial positions between 2008 and 2015, and been accused of numerous corrupt acts, with some of her alleged collaborators already convicted.

She has remained abroad since she left government, and accused authorities of persecuting her.

Attempts by the EFCC to extradite her to Nigeria to answer for her alleged crimes have been condemned by critics as tame.

Authors:

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

President Buhari deserves credit for tackling insecurity, says Garba Shehu

President Buhari deserves credit for tackling insecurity, says Garba Shehu

Adamawa records 149 rape cases in 10 months

Adamawa records 149 rape cases in 10 months

El-Rufai restores telecoms services to bandit-infested areas

El-Rufai restores telecoms services to bandit-infested areas

AIG approves dismissal, prosecution of policeman who killed 5 people in Enugu

AIG approves dismissal, prosecution of policeman who killed 5 people in Enugu

Banditry: Kaduna govt orders restoration of telecoms services

Banditry: Kaduna govt orders restoration of telecoms services

Rising cost of cooking gas worries environment minister as more Nigerians turn to firewood cooking

Rising cost of cooking gas worries environment minister as more Nigerians turn to firewood cooking

FEMA warns public against taking pictures during rescue operations

FEMA warns public against taking pictures during rescue operations

Why I signed Nigerian Content Act in 2010 — Jonathan

Why I signed Nigerian Content Act in 2010 — Jonathan

We can’t afford to fail Nigerians in 2022 census — NPC Commissioner warns

We can’t afford to fail Nigerians in 2022 census — NPC Commissioner warns

Trending

FG tells US to make visa process easier for Nigerians

U.S Secretary of State, Antony Blinken (left), with Nigeria's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama (right) [U.S. Mission in Nigeria]

Gunmen kill Zamfara APC governorship aspirant along Kaduna-Abuja highway

Alhaji Sagir Hamida. [e-nigeriang]

Nigerians among 75 migrants who drowned in Libya trying to reach Europe

Hundreds of migrants have died this year trying to reach Europe via the Mediterranean (image used for illustration) [ANSA/Italian Navy]

Lai Mohammed calls judicial panel report of Lekki massacre 'tales by moonlight'

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed [BBC via Getty Images]