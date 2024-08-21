Deputy speaker Kalu threatens lawsuit over viral interview

In the original interview on ABN TV, Kalu expressed his longstanding friendship with Abia State Governor Alex Otti, noting, "Alex Otti has been my friend for a very long time... every governor in Abia State has always received my support... But we have to push the interest of our party to take over the state."

However, Spin 95.3 FM reportedly altered the interview's content, falsely quoting Kalu as saying, "I will not be the number 6 citizen of the country, and another party will govern my state... APC will determine who will become the next governor of Abia state... I have told him in person, I have told him publicly that the APC governor will be next in Abia state."

Kalu threatens legal action

Outraged by the misrepresentation, Kalu has threatened legal action against the radio station.

In response, Spin 95.3 FM released a statement denying that they conducted or produced the interview and claiming that they sourced the content from ABN TV's social media platforms.

The radio station insisted they credited ABN TV when posting the video on their TikTok page.

ABN TV countered these claims, challenging Spin 95.3 FM to produce a portion of the video that matched their shared content.

ABN accused Spin FM of editing their watermarked video, stating, "We challenge Spin FM to explain how their watermark appeared on content they never originally produced."

The incident underscores the dangers of misinformation in the media, with serious implications for public figures like Kalu.