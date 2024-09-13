ADVERTISEMENT
Report confirms 65% literacy increase among 25,000 refugees in IDP camps

Segun Adeyemi

A pilot programme delivered foundational and digital skills to 4,000 learners ages 5 to 20 in eight IDP camps in Abuja and Nasarawa states, respectively.

Foundational and digital skills were delivered to 4,000 learners from ages 5 to 20 in eight IDP camps in Abuja and Nasarawa states, respectively. [X, formerly Twitter]
The report, "Transforming Education for Lifelong Learning," focuses on the impact of its foundational learning programme, FASTRACK, which has reached over 120 communities nationwide.

During the launch, Prince Gideon Olanrewaju, Executive Director of AREAi, highlighted the organisation's landmark achievements, particularly the success of government partnerships.

"The impact of the work we do is only scaled through governmental adoption," Olanrewaju explained.

"We are excited to have secured two key partnerships that place us on the path to widespread adoption."

Presentation of the AREAi 2023 annual report for digital literacy. [Original]
One partnership is with the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and IDPs, allowing AREAi to implement foundational learning in camps for internally displaced persons (IDPs).

According to Simeon Edidiong, the director of AREAi programmes, collaboration has been pivotal in transforming refugees' literacy capacity.

"We conducted a pilot programme to deliver foundational skills and digital skills to 4,000 learners aged 5 to 20 across eight IDP camps in Abuja and Nasarawa states," he said.

The pilot has opened doors to scale the programme across IDP camps in all 36 Nigerian states, significantly expanding AREAi's reach.

The FASTRACK programme, which focuses on literacy and numeracy, has so far reached over 25,000 beneficiaries.

"We've recorded a 65% improvement in literacy and numeracy among participants," said Funmilola Ahmadu Bamidele, the senior programme manager of AREAi.

"These learners lacked foundational skills when they joined the programme, but FASTRACK has empowered them not just academically, but also in communication and arithmetic."

Beyond literacy, the programme's broader impact has been social and emotional.

"FASTRACK has two major outcome indicators: improved proficiency in literacy and numeracy and increased enrolment rates," Bamidele explained.

"Our goal is to equip children with skills that will allow them to re-enrol in formal education or engage effectively in their communities."

Segun Adeyemi

Report confirms 65% literacy increase among 25,000 refugees in IDP camps

