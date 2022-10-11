RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ex-Gov Dariye who was convicted of stealing offers tips on how to end corruption

Bayo Wahab

Dariye was convicted of stealing N1.16 billion while serving as Plateau governor from 1999 to 2007.

Former governor of Plateau state, Joseph Dariye (ICIR)

Dariye said his conviction alongside Jolly Nyame, a former governor of Taraba state has not stopped corruption in the country.

“Dariye and Nyame were jailed. Has it ended corruption? Like I told My Lordship, you can jail me for 200 years, if that will end corruption, I will say glory be to God,” he said.

Recall that the ex-governor was convicted of stealing N1.16 billion while serving as Plateau governor from 1999 to 2007.

But in April 2022, he was granted a presidential pardon by the Council of State led by President Muhammadu Buhari and was released from Kuje prison on Monday, August 8, 2022.

However, while speaking on Channels Television’s NewsNight programme aired on Monday, October 10, 2022, Dariye said his imprisonment was politically motivated.

Asked how to end corruption, Dariye said Nigeria needs a collective will of its people to tackle corruption.

He said, “If we want to end corruption, it will not be a one-day issue; you will take corruption to cure corruption. And if you start delivering policies, let me just tell you for example: If the railway is working, without these people sabotaging, it will reduce a lot of hardship on our people, it will reduce the prices of commodities, farm produce.

“Things are not working, some people are benefitting from it, they are frustrating government measures. I am sure this administration when they came on board, they had several strategies aimed at taking Nigeria to the next level but unfortunately, people who believe they will lose out are frustrating it because it is business as usual. So, we need a collective will and the resolve of every Nigerian (to end corruption)”.

Dariye said he won’t be running for any political office in 2023.

