DAPPMAN denies importing inferior fuel, claims to have complied with regulations

DAPPMAN said this in a statement on Monday night in Lagos, following the allegations that some marketers were importing dirty fuel. The association said that no depot imports fuel outside the specifications approved by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

It said, "NMDPRA had initially objected to offtakes by ‘our daughter vessels’ from import ‘mother vessels’, via Ship-to-ship operations which usually take place offshore Lome.”

The association said that the move was vehemently protested and resisted by downstream operators and had since been rescinded. DAPPMAN said that between February and May 2024, NMDPRA had allowed AGO imports with a maximum sulphur content of 200/ppm.

“However this was followed by another move, by the regulator, to fast forward the country's target date of the implementation of the 50/ppm sulphur limitation on PMS and AGO imports, to June 1 from December 31, 2024.