Nigerians are sore losers —  Dapo Abiodun berates protesters

Abiodun said this on Thursday, August 1, 2024, while reacting to the #EndbadgovernanceinNigeria protest on Channels Television.

According to him, Nigerians are protesting against the administration of President Bola Tinubu because they are sore losers.

He alleged that the nationwide protest was sponsored by disgruntled people who want the president out of power.



“The majority of Nigerians voted for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He majorly won the election and that says one this; those who wanted him to be president were far more than those who didn’t. The problem we have today is that Nigerians are sore losers. Rather than accept the fact that you want a regime change and wait till 2027, don’t begin to sponsor faceless, leaderless protests under the guise that you’re dissatisfied,” he said.

While urging Nigerians to join hands and work with President Tinubu’s government, Abiodun explained that the economic challenges plaguing Nigeria are a global problem.

“The economic realities is not is not peculiar to Nigeria alone. There were protests in Ghana yesterday, there were protests in London today. So what are we talking about? The medicine for a headache is not to cut off the head. We must all work and join hands together and speak to each other. Let us have a dialogue that is constructive,” the governor said.

Protest sponsor identified according to Wike

Meanwhile, Nyesom Wike, the minister in charge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has claimed that security agencies have identified a senator who is allegedly sponsoring protests in the nation's capital.

The former Rivers State Governor disclosed this shortly after an emergency security council meeting in the FCT on Thursday.