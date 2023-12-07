Dangote Cement donates electrical items worth millions to 10 Ogun communities

This is contained in a statement issued by the company’s Group Chief, Branding and Communication, Mr Anthony Chiejina, on Thursday in Abeokuta. The statement said that the gesture was to enable the host communities reconnect to the national grid and have their power supply restored.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the team that presented the items to the affected communities was led by the company’s Head of Social Performance, Mr Ademola Ojolowo.

NAN also reports that items presented included: 1,200 metres of aluminium conductor steel-reinforced cable (ACSR), 20 high tension poles, 40 pieces of pot insulator and 10 pairs of tie straps.

Ojolowo said that the materials were donated to address the lingering power outage in the affected communities which had been in darkness for some months due to unhealthy high tension lines on their distribution network.

He further stated that the decision to intervene was borne out of genuine care for the people and the desire to help mitigate the negative impact of the outage on their socio-economic activities.

Ojolowo reiterated the company’s commitment to the sustainable development of its host communities and continued collaboration on initiatives geared toward the general well-being of the people. NAN reports that the items were presented to the communities at the constituency office of the lawmaker representing Yewa North State Constituency I, Hon. Adegoke Awoso.

The handover of the items was also witnessed by various stakeholder-groups across the 10 benefitting communities and the officials of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC). Adeyanju, who spoke on behalf of the benefitting communities, expressed delight with the donation of the electrical items and urged the IBEDC officials to ensure that the installation was carried without further delay.