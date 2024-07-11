ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Customs sells seized petrol to Nigerians for ₦180 per litre

News Agency Of Nigeria

The auction is in line with extant laws and the approval of the Comptroller General of Customs.

Customs says Nigeria remains among the countries with the cheapest PMS [FIJ]
Customs says Nigeria remains among the countries with the cheapest PMS [FIJ]

Recommended articles

Kamal Muhammed, the Area Controller, stated this while addressing newsmen in Sokoto on Wednesday.

According to Muhammed, the auction is in line with extant laws and the approval of the Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi.

"A few weeks ago, under the directive of the Comptroller General, we auctioned 11,270 liters of PMS intercepted by operatives of Operation Whirlwind.

ADVERTISEMENT

"However, due to the intensified clampdown on smugglers of petroleum products, the service seized 55,164 liters of PMS within the period under review.

"This is with a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of about ₦39 million," Muhammed said.

The area controller explained that the price difference of petrol between Nigeria and other West African countries made smuggling of the product a profitable venture for the smugglers.

"Even with the subsidy removal, Nigeria remains among the countries with the cheapest PMS.

"PMS is sold at an average of ₦701.99 per litre in Nigeria, while in Cameroon it is sold at ₦2,061.55, in Mali at ₦2,128.20, and in the Republic of Benin at ₦1,672.05," he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Muhammed added that the smuggling of PMS has continued to create artificial scarcity in some parts of the country.

"This has also added an additional burden on the country's scarce foreign exchange used to import the product," he added.

He said the auction to the general public was at a token of ₦180 per litre. Muhammed assured that the service would continue to protect Nigeria's economic interests with dedication, justice, and integrity.

Delivering the Comptroller General's message to smugglers, he stated, "The NCS will run you out of your illegitimate business."

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'I am not fearing' - Phrank Shaibu schools minister after spoken English error during ₦1.5bn probe

'I am not fearing' - Phrank Shaibu schools minister after spoken English error during ₦1.5bn probe

It's the handwork of impostors - ESIRS alerts public to fake tax receipts

It's the handwork of impostors - ESIRS alerts public to fake tax receipts

Tinubu’s historic efforts to transform Kwara’s agricultural landscape - AbdulRazaq

Tinubu’s historic efforts to transform Kwara’s agricultural landscape - AbdulRazaq

12 primary school children burnt beyond recognition in bus accident

12 primary school children burnt beyond recognition in bus accident

Customs sells seized petrol to Nigerians for ₦180 per litre

Customs sells seized petrol to Nigerians for ₦180 per litre

Lagos needs more than 30,000 new doctors to care for residents

Lagos needs more than 30,000 new doctors to care for residents

Tinubu’s Aide-De-Camp becomes King of Ilemona

Tinubu’s Aide-De-Camp becomes King of Ilemona

You’ve been caged  —  Ndume accuses Tinubu of doing nothing about food scarcity

You’ve been caged  —  Ndume accuses Tinubu of doing nothing about food scarcity

Tiktoker gets 6 years in jail for insulting President Museveni, First Family

Tiktoker gets 6 years in jail for insulting President Museveni, First Family

Pulse Sports

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Protesting youths set INEC office ablaze in Benue, says official [Vanguard News]

Angry youths set INEC office ablaze in Benue over bandit attacks

President Bola Tinubu. [Facebook]

Tinubu will inaugurate 1000-km Sokoto-Badagry coastal highway in August

NDLEA mandates drug tests for couples before marriage to curb drug abuse

NDLEA mandates drug tests for couples before marriage to curb drug abuse

18 months after Governor Dapo Abiodun commissioned Agbara Fire Service Station amid fanfare, the station remains inoperative.

18 months after inauguration, Agbara Fire Station stays locked without equipment