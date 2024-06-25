ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

Top 10 states with highest petrol prices in May 2024

Solomon Ekanem

The average retail price of PMS jumped by 223.21% from May 2023 (₦238.11), to ₦769.62 reported in May 2024.

Top states with highest petrol prices in May 2024 [Web Service]
Top states with highest petrol prices in May 2024 [Web Service]

The average cost of premium motor spirit (PMS) has steadily been rising since last year following the removal of fuel subsidy.

Recommended articles

The increase in fuel price over the years has had a direct effect in other sectors of the economy with the cost of food items and transportation skyrocketing.

According to the latest Premium Motor Spirit (Petrol) Price Watch (May 2024) report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the average retail price of PMS jumped by 223.21% from May 2023 (₦238.11), to ₦769.62 reported in May 2024.

When the price of PMS was compared Month-on-Month, the average retail price increased by 9.75% from ₦701.24 recorded in April 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

The cost of PMS was also analysed across the country and here are the 10 states with the highest cost of petrol:

Jigawa State came in top position as residents paid an average of ₦937.50 to purchase a litre of PMS.

When compared with the price of PMS paid in April 2024, this indicated a 31.76% increase

ADVERTISEMENT

Petrol consumers in Ondo State paid an average of ₦882.67 per litre in May 2024 making it the state with the second highest cost of PMS.

This represents a 31.50% increase from April’s average of ₦671.25.

Petrol consumers in Benue state paid an average of ₦822.22 per litre in May 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

When compared with prices of PMS in April, this marked a 23.62% increase

The average cost of petrol in Kebbi was reported at ₦880 per litre in May 2024. This represents a 21.74% increase from the average cost of PMS reported in April 2024.

PMS consumers in Sokoto state paid an average of ₦872.50 per litre in May 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

This marked a 22.31% increase from the average price paid in April (₦713.33).

Top states with highest petrol prices in May 2024 [New Nigerian]
Top states with highest petrol prices in May 2024 [New Nigerian] Pulse Nigeria

In Zamfara State, petrol prices averaged ₦835.83 per litre in May 2024. This indicated a 10.81% increase from the average PMS cost recorded in April 2024 (₦754.29)

ADVERTISEMENT

The average petrol price in Taraba surged to ₦818.35 per litre in May 2024.

This represented an 8.84% increase from the price in April 2024 ( ₦751.89).

The average cost of PMS In Kaduna State was recorded as ₦815.94 per litre in May 2024.

When compared with the price in April 2024 (₦699.64), this represented a 16.62% increase

ADVERTISEMENT

The average petrol prices in Borno state was ₦800.32 per litre in May 2024.

This marked a 7.58% rise from April 2024’s average of ₦743.91

Petrol consumers in Adamawa State paid ₦798.60 for a litre of PMS in May 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

This represented a 7.68% increase from the average cost of PMS in April 2024 (₦741.67).

Solomon Ekanem Solomon Ekanem Solomon is a digital content editor and a Business/Tech contributor for Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Top 10 states with highest petrol prices in May 2024

Top 10 states with highest petrol prices in May 2024

Wakanow Unpacked: Innovation meets technology

Wakanow Unpacked: Innovation meets technology

Nigeria's debt climbs to ₦121.67trn in Q1, Lagos leads in domestic debt

Nigeria's debt climbs to ₦121.67trn in Q1, Lagos leads in domestic debt

Shoprite to close Abuja branch on June 30

Shoprite to close Abuja branch on June 30

Infinix XClub partners with I-Fitness for an exciting fitness event

Infinix XClub partners with I-Fitness for an exciting fitness event

Fast Payout Casinos - Best instant withdrawal online casinos

Fast Payout Casinos - Best instant withdrawal online casinos

What is an exchange rate API?

What is an exchange rate API?

Redrick PR announces 2024 workshops to empower youth for career success!

Redrick PR announces 2024 workshops to empower youth for career success!

Everything you need to know about freight forwarding

Everything you need to know about freight forwarding

Pulse Sports

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Elaine Thompson-Herah withdraws from the 200m of the Jamaican Olympic games trials amidst injury woes

Elaine Thompson-Herah withdraws from the 200m of the Jamaican Olympic games trials amidst injury woes

PulseSports30: Sikiru Alimi tops Moses Simon as Osayi-Samuel comes in at 24

PulseSports30: Sikiru Alimi tops Moses Simon as Osayi-Samuel comes in at 24

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Springbok Casino is the fastest payout casino for 2024

Springbok Casino as the fastest payout casino for 2024

How your mini importation business can get it right with overseas shipping

How your mini importation business can get it right with overseas shipping

Infinix XClub partners with I-Fitness for an exciting fitness event

Infinix XClub partners with I-Fitness for an exciting fitness event

Best POLiPay casino sites that accept POLi payments

Best POLiPay casino sites that accept POLi payments