Covenant University leads top-ranked varsities in Nigeria [FULL LIST]

Nurudeen Shotayo

THE released the 2025 rankings for universities across the globe and over 20 institutions from Nigeria made the list.

Times Higher Education is a reputed global assessment of university performances and rankings published annually.

In the 2025 edition, THE said it ranked more than 2,000 institutions from 115 countries and territories.

In the latest rankings, the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria displaced the University of Ibadan (UI) from the second place, the position occupied by the latter in the 2024 rankings.

Landmark University sits in third place, followed by UI, which now occupies the fourth spot, while the prestigious University of Lagos (UNILAG) completes the top five.

“We are thrilled by this recognition. Covenant University’s commitment to excellence in education and research has always been our driving force,” a Covenant University representative said in reaction to the rankings.

In the global context, Oxford holds on to the top spot for the ninth time in a row, bolstered by significant improvements in industry engagement and teaching.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), climbed up to second place, overtaking Stanford, which dropped to sixth.

THE Rankings base their evaluation on 18 key performance indicators, assessing institutions across teaching quality, research environment, research impact, industry collaboration, and international outlook.

Covenant University excelled in these categories, earning the highest spot among Nigerian institutions.

  1. Covenant University
  2. Ahmadu Bello University
  3. Landmark University
  4. University of Ibadan
  5. University of Lagos
  6. Bayero University
  7. Federal University of Technology, Akure
  8. Federal University of Technology, Minna
  9. University of Benin
  10. University of Ilorin
  11. University of Nigeria, Nsukka
  12. Ekiti State University
  13. Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta
  14. Federal University of Technology, Owerri
  15. Federal University of Oye-Ekiti
  16. Ladoke Akintola University of Technology
  17. Lagos State University
  18. Nnamdi Azikiwe University
  19. Obafemi Awolowo University
  20. University of Port Harcourt
  21. Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto
  22. Abia State University
  1. University of Oxford
  2. Massachusetts Institute of Technology
  3. Harvard University
  4. Princeton University
  5. University of Cambridge
  6. Stanford University
  7. California Institute of Technology
  8. University of California, Berkeley
  9. Imperial College London
  10. Yale University
