FULL LIST: UNILAG, UI lose top ranking in 2024 best Nigerian university

Segun Adeyemi

Students in Lagos university on March 10, 2016 in Lagos, Nigeria - West Africa. [Getty Images]
The 2024 THE Rankings, one of the world’s most influential assessments of university performance, evaluated 1,907 universities from 108 countries and regions.

THE Rankings base their evaluation on 18 key performance indicators, assessing institutions across teaching quality, research environment, research impact, industry collaboration, and international outlook. Covenant University excelled in these categories, earning the highest spot among Nigerian institutions.

“We are thrilled by this recognition. Covenant University’s commitment to excellence in education and research has always been our driving force,” said a CU representative.

Covenant University’s performance places it within the 800-1000 bracket globally, alongside the University of Ibadan (UI), which follows as Nigeria's second-highest-ranked institution.

Completing Nigeria’s top five universities are the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA), University of Lagos (UNILAG), and Bayero University, Kano.

The University of Oxford retained its position as the top university worldwide, marking nine consecutive years at number one, a record in THE Rankings history.

Stanford University advanced to second place, moving Harvard University to fourth, while the University of Cambridge dropped to fifth.

The 2024 rankings analysis drew from over 134 million citations from 16.5 million research publications and survey responses from more than 68,000 scholars worldwide, underscoring its comprehensive methodology.

The accomplishment of Covenant University reaffirms the potential of Nigerian institutions to achieve competitive global standards, showcasing their growing influence on the world stage.

See full list below:

  1. Covenant University
  2. University of Ibadan
  3. Federal University of Technology Akure
  4. University of Lagos
  5. Bayero University, Kano
  6. University of Ilorin
  7. University of Nigeria, Nsukka
  8. Afe Babalola University
  9. University of Benin
  10. Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta
  11. Ladoke Akintola University of Technology
  12. Lagos State University
  13. Nnamdi Azikiwe University
  14. Obafemi Awolowo University
  15. University of Port Harcourt
FULL LIST: UNILAG, UI lose top ranking in 2024 best Nigerian university

