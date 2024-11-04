Court orders Edo Deputy Governor Omobayo to appear over contempt charge

Justice James Omotosho, in a ruling, held that the order was to give Omobayo, the alleged contemnor, a fair hearing and the opportunity to defend himself in line with Section 36 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the reinstated Deputy Governor of Edo, Philip Shaibu, had filed the contempt charge for Omobayo to be committed to prison over his alleged refusal to vacate the deputy governorship position after a valid court judgment.

Justice Omotosho had, on July 17, voided the impeachment of Shaibu as the deputy governor of Edo by the House of Assembly. The judge, in the judgment, ordered his reinstatement to office on the grounds that the Edo House of Assembly failed to comply with due process in the purported impeachment.

The judge also held that the allegation on which the assembly based the impeachment proceedings was untenable in law and did not constitute gross misconduct. The judgment was on the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/478/2024 with Shuaibu as the plaintiff.

The reinstated deputy governor had sued the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), the Deputy Governor of Edo, the AG, the Chief Judge of Edo, the Speaker of Edo House of Assembly and the Edo State House of Assembly as 1st to 6th defendants respectively. Omobayo was, on April 8, sworn in as the new deputy governor after Shaibu’s impeachment by the state’s House of Assembly.

NAN reports that the judge had, on October 24, fixed today for the hearing of the matter.

Justice Omotosho rescheduled the date after the court granted Shaibu’s motion ex-parte seeking an order for a substituted service of Form 49 on Omobayo.

On the last adjourned date, Ini-oblong Ebiekpi, who appeared for Shaibu, informed the court that the matter was fixed for hearing. Ebiekpi said that though Omobayo, who is the 2nd defendant in the charge, was served with Form 48, they had been unable to serve him with Form 49.

The lawyer said it was on this ground that a motion ex-parte was filed for a substituted service of Form 49 on Omobayo. Justice Omotosho consequently granted the motion and adjourned the matter until November 4 for a hearing.

When the matter was called on Monday, Ayotunde Ogunleye, SAN, appeared for Shaibu, who was also in court in person. While Olusegun Jolaawo, SAN, represented the Edo House of Assembly (6th defendant), F.N Ogbe appeared for the Edo Chief Judge (4th defendant).

However, Omobayo was not represented in court and neither was he in court as well. Besides, there was no representation for the 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 5th defendants. Ogunleye, therefore, made an oral application that the court should direct Omobayo to appear in person as the order of the court cannot continue to be treated with disregard.

Delivering the ruling, Justice Omotosho adjourned the matter until November 26 for a hearing. He also ordered that hearing notices be issued to the 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 5th defendants in the charge.

“In the interest of justice, and to give the alleged contemnor the opportunity to defend himself and fair hearing in line with Section 36 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the alleged contemnor is hereby ordered to be in court in person on 26 November 2024, being the next adjourned date,” the judge ruled.

