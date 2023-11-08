Court grants Emefiele bail, asks him to deposit all his travel documents

Justice Olukayode Adeniyi of the Federal Capital Territory High ordered on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, order that Emefiele be immediately to his lawyers.

The judge said Emefiele’s lawyers not the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is charged with the responsibility of producing him in court for his arraignment at the court on November 15.

He added that there must be an end to detention, without trial.

The judge also asked the former CBN governor to deposit his travel documents before the chief registrar of the court, pending his arraignment.

Emefiele’s travails started on June 9, 2023, when President Bola Tinubu suspended him.

Following his suspension, the Department of State Services (DSS), announced that he was in its custody for “some investigative reasons.”