Ondo State's Commissioner for Health, Wahab Adegbenro, has died of suspected coronavirus-related complications.

The 65-year-old died at the state's infectious disease hospital, where he was receiving treatment, on Thursday, July 2, 2020.

The deceased was one of the central figures in the state's response to the highly-infectious coronavirus disease that has infected 26,484 people and killed 603 in Nigeria, as of July 1.

His death comes just two days after Ondo governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, announced that he tested positive for the coronavirus disease after he received treatment for malaria.

"I'm not feeling sick, neither am I feeling odd in any way, but my doctors have decided that I should take the normal treatment and self-isolate," the 63-year-old said.

Five other state governors have tested positive for the novel disease with the most high-profile casualty being President Muhammadu Buhari's chief of staff, Abba Kyari, who died in April.

The coronavirus has infected over 10.8 million people across the world, and claimed over 519,000 lives.