Nine coronavirus patients have been discharged in Lagos State after recovering from the coronavirus disease.

Gawat Jubril, a media aide to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, announced on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 that five of the discharged patients are males and the remaining four are females.

One of those discharged is a Polish national, according to his tweet that was retweeted by the governor's official Twitter account.

Lagos has now released a total of 107 coronavirus patients after receiving medical care.

The state remains the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in Nigeria with 376 cases, 56.5% of the country's total - 665.

16 deaths have been recorded in Lagos according to an update by the state's Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, earlier on Tuesday.

Nigeria has recorded at least one coronavirus case in 24 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, as of April 20.

188 people have been discharged, but 22 people have died, according to the latest updates published by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).