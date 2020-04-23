Mr Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), made the known in a statement signed by Mr Willie Bassey Director, Information office of the SGF on Thursday in Abuja.

Presenting the donation, President of the General Chamber of Commerce, Mr YE Shuijin, said that Nigeria and the Chinese governments have carried out multiple bilateral cooperation to fight the pandemic, hence the need for financial assistance.

Shuijin expressed appreciation to the rapid response of the Federal Government, the Presidential Task Force (PTF), professional efforts of the medical staff, and cooperation of Nigerians.

The efforts, he said had enabled over 197 patients to recover from the pandemic.

He expressed optimism that with the effort of government in the fight against COVID-19 as well as the determination of the Nigerian people, the pandemic would be overcome.

Also speaking, Ambassador of China to Nigeria, Dr Zhou Pingjian, said: “China and Nigeria were allies in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

”There is a need for both countries to partner to end the disease”.

Zhou noted that to defeat the virus, solidarity and cooperation are the most potent weapon needed as the pandemic had become the global challenge.

“China will never forget the invaluable support it received from the government and good people of Nigeria, including those Nigeria brothers and sisters who chose to stay-put in Wuhan and other parts of China, at the most demanding stage of COVID-19 outbreak response, “ he said.

He assured that China would continue to partner with the Federal Republic of Nigeria and would stand as its friend, particularly in this time of difficulties.

The Ambassador said that COVID-19 should be seen as a joint battle that required countries of the world to come together to fight, in the spirit of cooperation and brotherhood to overcome the pandemic.

He appreciated the Nigeria government, members of the PTF in particularly, for their dedication, professionalism and tireless work in fighting COVID-19.

Mr Boss Mustapha, the SGF who is also the Chairman of PTF and Dr Sani Aliyu, COVID-19 Coordinator, received the donation on behalf of the Federal Government.

They expressed appreciation over the support Nigeria has received from the Chinese Government and its companies in Nigeria.

According to Mustapha, the gesture has indicated that Nigeria has had strong business ties with China, particularly in the infrastructural development of the country.

He said, “China has contributed immensely to the infrastructural development of our country as well as the human development sector.

“The current COVID-19 pandemic which started in December continues to be a major concern for the rest of the world.

“It has become a global pandemic and thousands have died while 2.5 million infected and our country is also at risk of the infection," he said.

He noted that COVID-19 was the most important public health emergency of our time and therefore, required all hands to be on deck to effectively combat the pandemic.