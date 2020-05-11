Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, has disclosed that the Catholic Bishop Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) has offered all its 425 health facilities spread across the country as isolation centres for the treatment of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Nigeria needs all the bed spaces it can get as it strives to contain the COVID-19 outbreak. The Catholic church's donation will come in handy, according to Mustapha.

“As part of efforts to support the states in the establishment of the isolation and treatment centres, I wish to remind our governors that the Catholic Bishops Conference has volunteered all the 425 hospitals and clinics nationwide for adaptation and use as isolation centres,” Mustapha said.

“Governors are encouraged to please approach Catholic Bishops in their states to access these facilities.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (Right) and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha. (Presidency)

“​As a further cost-effective measure, I also wish to remind sub-national authorities that the Nigeria Institute of Architects has pledged the pro bono services of their members to modify, design and supervise all COVID-19 related projects nationwide. Again, we urge that this offer be taken up speedily.”

Pastor Tunde Bakare of the Latter Rain Assembly has also announced that his church would be donating its worship facilities as isolation centers.