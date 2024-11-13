Senator faces recall as constituents demand action over alleged Banditry ties

The Department of State Services (DSS) is investigating his potential involvement with wanted terrorists, while his constituents are mobilising for a historic recall.

Buba, once a respected figure in Bauchi politics, is under fire after being connected to Abubakar Idris, a known terrorist arrested in August 2024.

Idris's arrest reportedly implicated Buba, sparking outrage among his constituents, who are demanding accountability and the senator’s removal.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ ALSO: US told to issue visa ban to Nigerian Senator linked to terror suspect

A formal recall process has been initiated, with registered voters in his district pushing for a referendum to remove him from office.

“This is a matter of national security. We cannot have someone with such affiliations in office,” one constituent declared, according to reports.

The recall movement is gaining momentum as more people sign a petition to trigger the process. If successful, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will be required to conduct a referendum, potentially marking the first time a sitting senator is removed by his constituents.

Buba’s woes deepened with revelations about his origins. Despite claiming to represent Bauchi, investigations show he hails from Plateau State, raising questions about his legitimacy.

ADVERTISEMENT

An anonymous community leader expressed frustration, stating, “We thought he was one of us, but he’s not even a Bauchi indigene.”

READ ALSO: Senator Buba fires back at Bauchi Gov over banditry allegation

Buba’s political rise has been controversial. After moving to Bauchi in 2001, he built connections through family ties and political maneuvering, eventually securing a position as the Caretaker Chairman of Toro Local Government.

His success in politics, including his controversial senatorial nomination in 2022, has raised doubts about his integrity. Critics argue that his rise was influenced by powerful figures, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Bauchi Governor Isa Yuguda.

Buba’s recent appointment as Chairman of the Senate Committee on National Security and Intelligence has attracted fierce criticism. Political analysts argue that it is dangerous to have someone with such alleged links to terrorism overseeing national security matters.

ADVERTISEMENT

"This is a grave error," one analyst stated. "It's a dangerous gamble to have him in charge of national security."