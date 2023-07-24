Cleric tasks LG chairmen on accountability, good governance

Ezeokafor made the call on Sunday, July 23 2023, during a Thanksgiving Mass at the Retreat, Pastoral and Conference Centre, Awka, to end the three-day retreat of the Transition Committee Chairpersons of the 21 Local Government Councils of Anambra.

The Retreat was themed: ‘Localising the Solution Agenda in Anambra State: Issues and Prospects’.

”The local governments were created to be closer and to attend to the development needs of people at the grassroots.

ADVERTISEMENT

”If the LGAs do well at their level, the states and the entire country will do well also.

”Just as you struggled and worked so hard to be appointed chairpersons of the LGAs, ensure you apply same energy to providing the basic development amenities for the people.

“Use the resources allocated to your LGAs judiciously to better the lives of the people, carry out impactful projects and imbibe the culture of accountability.

“The Governor is performing well, especially in the areas of infrastructure development and agriculture. TC chairpersons should key in, and replicate same at the LG levels.

”Effective service delivery is ensuring that the people feel the presence of government in their different localities, ” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ezeokafor urged residents to support the state government’s transformation agenda as its strives to make the state livable and prosperous. In his goodwill message, Gov. Chukwuma Soludo, urged residents of the state to hold their LG chairmen responsible for good governance.

Soludo who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr Ernest Ezeajuyi, also urged residents to report development issues within their environment to their LGA chairmen for prompt actions.

“These are vibrant, innovative and resourceful chairpersons who understand that a holistic grassroot development of the state is a top agenda of this administration,” he said.

In his remarks, Dr Chibueze Ofobuike, TC Chairman of Aguata LGA and Chairman, planning committee, said the retreat was to assess activities of the LGAs in the last one year as well as gain insights for the tasks ahead.