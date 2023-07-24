ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Cleric tasks LG chairmen on accountability, good governance

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Soludo also urged residents of the state to hold their LG chairmen responsible for good governance.

Transition Committee Chairpersons with Most Rev. Paulinus Ezeokafor, Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese, Anambra (NAN)
Transition Committee Chairpersons with Most Rev. Paulinus Ezeokafor, Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese, Anambra (NAN)

Recommended articles

Ezeokafor made the call on Sunday, July 23 2023, during a Thanksgiving Mass at the Retreat, Pastoral and Conference Centre, Awka, to end the three-day retreat of the Transition Committee Chairpersons of the 21 Local Government Councils of Anambra.

The Retreat was themed: ‘Localising the Solution Agenda in Anambra State: Issues and Prospects’.

”The local governments were created to be closer and to attend to the development needs of people at the grassroots.

ADVERTISEMENT

”If the LGAs do well at their level, the states and the entire country will do well also.

”Just as you struggled and worked so hard to be appointed chairpersons of the LGAs, ensure you apply same energy to providing the basic development amenities for the people.

“Use the resources allocated to your LGAs judiciously to better the lives of the people, carry out impactful projects and imbibe the culture of accountability.

“The Governor is performing well, especially in the areas of infrastructure development and agriculture. TC chairpersons should key in, and replicate same at the LG levels.

”Effective service delivery is ensuring that the people feel the presence of government in their different localities, ” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ezeokafor urged residents to support the state government’s transformation agenda as its strives to make the state livable and prosperous. In his goodwill message, Gov. Chukwuma Soludo, urged residents of the state to hold their LG chairmen responsible for good governance.

Soludo who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr Ernest Ezeajuyi, also urged residents to report development issues within their environment to their LGA chairmen for prompt actions.

“These are vibrant, innovative and resourceful chairpersons who understand that a holistic grassroot development of the state is a top agenda of this administration,” he said.

In his remarks, Dr Chibueze Ofobuike, TC Chairman of Aguata LGA and Chairman, planning committee, said the retreat was to assess activities of the LGAs in the last one year as well as gain insights for the tasks ahead.

”I believe that the gains from the retreat will impact our efforts as we work towards serving our people better, going forward, ” Ofobuike said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Yobe Govt taking steps to mitigate impact of flooding' - Buni

'Yobe Govt taking steps to mitigate impact of flooding' - Buni

Cleric tasks LG chairmen on accountability, good governance

Cleric tasks LG chairmen on accountability, good governance

Tinubu not constitutionally fit to run for president, Atiku reiterates

Tinubu not constitutionally fit to run for president, Atiku reiterates

Group seeks Gov. Fubara’s collaboration with Dokubo for peace, security in Rivers

Group seeks Gov. Fubara’s collaboration with Dokubo for peace, security in Rivers

Sanwo-Olu extols Diya’s virtues at Night of Tributes

Sanwo-Olu extols Diya’s virtues at Night of Tributes

Makinde appoints Prof. Adeyemo as SSG designate

Makinde appoints Prof. Adeyemo as SSG designate

Shettima goes on international summits mission on behalf of Tinubu

Shettima goes on international summits mission on behalf of Tinubu

Hijrah chairman praises Tinubu for returning NAHCON to VP’s office

Hijrah chairman praises Tinubu for returning NAHCON to VP’s office

NUJ criticised Anambra Govt. over alleged shut down of newspaper

NUJ criticised Anambra Govt. over alleged shut down of newspaper

Pulse Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Irish midfielder burst into fight with opponent who 'dated' her ex-lover

FIFA Women's World Cup: Irish midfielder burst into fight with opponent who 'dated' her ex-lover

'He is our player and he is going to continue with us' — Pochettino warns Brighton off Colwill

'He is our player and he is going to continue with us' — Pochettino warns Brighton off Colwill

EA FC 24: Osimhen and Haaland headline Top 20 predicted Upgrades in forthcoming game

Asisat Oshoala's FIFAWWC performance against Canada divides Nigerians

Asisat Oshoala's FIFAWWC performance against Canada divides Nigerians

Samuel Eto'o: President of Cameroonian club says allegations against Barcelona legend false

Samuel Eto'o: President of Cameroonian club says allegations against Barcelona legend false

'Shut Up' - Sha'Carri Richardson shows support to Tobi Amusan on alleged doping violation case

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

There's an anthrax outbreak in Nigeria. [shutterstock]

Anthrax outbreak in Nigeria and everything you need to know about the disease

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was sworn in on Monday, May 29, 2023. [Presidency]

50 days without ministers, what happened to hitting the ground running? [Editor's Opinion]

Petrol hits ₦617 per litre in Abuja

Petrol rises from ₦537 to ₦617 per litre in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu

Tinubu vows to deploy state power to enhance national security