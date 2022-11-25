RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

CJN says he’s happy Makinde is among anti-Atiku Governors

Bayo Wahab

Ariwoola also commended Wike for his support to the judiciary since his assumption of office in 2015.

Olukayode Ariwoola
Olukayode Ariwoola

Recommended articles

The governors are: Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu).

The governors, who now refer to themselves integrity governors demanded the resignation of the National Chairman of the party as one of the conditions to support Atiku.

The situation has worsened the crisis rocking the opposition party as the five governors carry out their activities in parallel with the PDP.

However, the CJN, Ariwoola is pleased with the fact that Makinde is among the five governors.

Speaking during a banquet held in his honour by the Rivers State Governor Wike, in Port Harcourt, Thursday, 24, 2022, also urged Makinde to replicate Wike’s good works in Oyo state.

The CJN said, “That is why we should not be scared to have these men of the integrity group.

“And I am happy that my own governor is among them because he would try to imitate his friend and in-law because we came here to marry for my governor.

“So, Governor Wike will always threaten that he will call back his sister if my governor fails to play ball. That is why you see him following his Excellency (Wike) because my governor is afraid of his wife being recalled.”

Ariwoola also commended Wike for his support to the judiciary since his assumption of office in 2015.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

CJN says he’s happy Makinde is among anti-Atiku Governors

CJN says he’s happy Makinde is among anti-Atiku Governors

Bwala proves South East has rejected Tinubu

Bwala proves South East has rejected Tinubu

Osun Tribunal orders INEC Chairman to produce Adeleke’s results

Osun Tribunal orders INEC Chairman to produce Adeleke’s results

2023: INEC releases guidelines for political campaigns, party expenses

2023: INEC releases guidelines for political campaigns, party expenses

APC makes U-turn on BVAS after backlash

APC makes U-turn on BVAS after backlash

Nigeria yet to meet national demand of 2.44m metric tonnes onion

Nigeria yet to meet national demand of 2.44m metric tonnes onion

Okowa felicitates Atiku Abubakar at 76

Okowa felicitates Atiku Abubakar at 76

Why Peter Obi’s Aircraft was grounded by FG

Why Peter Obi’s Aircraft was grounded by FG

2023: PDP chieftain wants equal media space for all participants

2023: PDP chieftain wants equal media space for all participants

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Naira Notes

BREAKING: First look at new naira notes [PHOTOS]

President Muhammadu Buhari to witness first crude oil drilling in Northern Nigeria.

Buhari to witness first crude oil drilling in Northern Nigeria Tuesday

New Naira Notes

Why naira notes were redesigned [Pulse Explainer]

The FG has promised to spend the fresh Abacha loot on construction of roads (Punch)

Nigeria receives fressh $20m Abacha loot from US