CJN says he’s happy Makinde is among anti-Atiku Governors

The governors are: Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu).

The governors, who now refer to themselves integrity governors demanded the resignation of the National Chairman of the party as one of the conditions to support Atiku.

The situation has worsened the crisis rocking the opposition party as the five governors carry out their activities in parallel with the PDP.

However, the CJN, Ariwoola is pleased with the fact that Makinde is among the five governors.

Speaking during a banquet held in his honour by the Rivers State Governor Wike, in Port Harcourt, Thursday, 24, 2022, also urged Makinde to replicate Wike’s good works in Oyo state.

The CJN said, “That is why we should not be scared to have these men of the integrity group.

“And I am happy that my own governor is among them because he would try to imitate his friend and in-law because we came here to marry for my governor.

“So, Governor Wike will always threaten that he will call back his sister if my governor fails to play ball. That is why you see him following his Excellency (Wike) because my governor is afraid of his wife being recalled.”