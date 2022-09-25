RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Civil Defence licenses 1,200 private security outfits, de-registers 100

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has licensed over 1,200 Private Guard Companies (PGCs) and de-registered over 100 nationwide.

NSCDC warns fuel marketers against artificial scarcity, hiking price
NSCDC warns fuel marketers against artificial scarcity, hiking price

Recommended articles

According to Audi, the corps has introduced stringent measures in the running and ownership of private security companies.

He said that the corps had also trained and supervised the activities of some PGCs, adding that the corps had withdrawn the licences of some of the private guard outfits, due to some issues.

The commandant-general said that the corps had trained over 4,000 PGC operatives this year and had planned to leverage on that to bring sanity to the business.

“Between now and the end of the year, the corps would train additional 3,000 to 4,000 operatives for the private guard companies.”

He said that PGCs had gained popularity nationwide, noting that the NSCDC would continue to withdraw the licences of PGCs not meeting operational expectations.

“We have had reasons to withdraw the licenses of many because we monitor, license, regulate, train and supervise them.

“We have closed down almost 100 of such companies who for one default or the other and are unable to operate.

“We seal them until they sort out the issues before we open them up and allow them to operate,” Audi said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos Govt impounds 150 commercial motorcycles, arrests 10 for flouting ban

Lagos Govt impounds 150 commercial motorcycles, arrests 10 for flouting ban

PSC extends closure of police recruitment portal by 1 month

PSC extends closure of police recruitment portal by 1 month

NDLEA arrests 2 freight agents for concealing drug in cereal packs

NDLEA arrests 2 freight agents for concealing drug in cereal packs

Kwara South stakeholders protest exclusion from APC campaign council

Kwara South stakeholders protest exclusion from APC campaign council

Adeboye in Jos preaches unity among Christians

Adeboye in Jos preaches unity among Christians

FRSC confirms 4 dead, 10 injured in auto crash in Bida

FRSC confirms 4 dead, 10 injured in auto crash in Bida

Civil Defence licenses 1,200 private security outfits, de-registers 100

Civil Defence licenses 1,200 private security outfits, de-registers 100

Labour Party commends Nigerians over donation to Obi's campaign

Labour Party commends Nigerians over donation to Obi's campaign

100m poor Nigerians will have access to free medical services - Obi

100m poor Nigerians will have access to free medical services - Obi

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

The drug barons arrested by the NDLEA operatives with N193 billion worth of crack in Lagos (NDLEA).

NDLEA discovers cocaine warehouse in Lagos, seizes N14bn worth of crack

Professor Zainab Duke Abiola and her housemaid. [Twitter:@PoliceNG]

Abuja lawyer arrested for beating police orderly who refused to do house chores

Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke,, the National President of the Academic Staff Union of Nigeria (ASUU) (Guardian)

ASUU Strike: Court orders lecturers to return to classrooms immediately

Chris Ngige.

ASUU strike: We'll order vice-chancellors to reopen universities – FG